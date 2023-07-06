MadameNoire Featured Video

According to recently exposed legal documents regarding his DUI arrest, Eva Marcille’s estranged husband, Michael Sterling, is in hot water.

Authorities handcuffed the Atlanta-based lawyer on February 4, 2022, after a “midnight [car] crash” in Sandy Springs, Georgia, Radar Online reported. A police report claimed Sterling smelled of alcohol and had “glossy and red” eyes.

A police officer quoted in the legal document claimed Sterling had “the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath” despite the COVID-19 mask across the lawyer’s face.

“I asked Sterling if he would submit to some voluntary field sobriety evaluations, and he said no,” the officer continued. “I asked him why not, and he just replied, ‘I am an attorney.'”

The 41-year-old was allegedly speeding in his 2011 Ford Mustang when he banged into a 2014 Toyota Camry with two passengers. Sterling’s misdemeanor DUI-related charges included driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely and reckless driving.

Sterling pled not guilty April 26 via his attorney, William Treadwell. The former Atlanta mayoral candidate and his lawyer argued that no hospital workers said he was inebriated while they attended to him following the crash.

“The accident occurred on a rainy night on a highway with ongoing construction,” noted Williams’ letter to prosecutors.

A civil lawsuit filed by the Camry passengers claimed the victims were “hurt and suffered multiple injuries” following the 2022 incident. They noted that they’ve endured emotional, mental and physical pain, lost wages and enjoyment in life overall.

The filing alleged that Sterling drove too closely behind the Camry before he slammed into the car’s backside with his Mustang. The lawsuit described the moment as “without warning.” The blow reportedly caused the Camry “to spin out of control until it collided with the concrete median on the right side of the road.”

In a June 25 interview, Marcille updated her fans on how life has been since she filed for divorce from Sterling. The model and actress told Entertainment Tonight that she and her children were taking things day by day.

“Today’s a good day,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta peach holder said. “Every day, you’ve [got to] figure it out. Life ‘lifes’ — but today’s a good day. And my kids are good.”

“I have a great schedule, I have a great team — and honestly — I keep God first,” she continued. “I let him order my steps. He has plans for me that are way bigger, that are plans for me to do nothing but make me great, so I just follow where God’s taking me.”

Sterling and Marcille biologically share two children, Mickey, 5, and Maverick, 3. The father adopted the actress’s daughter, Marley Rae, 9, whom Marcille welcomed in a previous relationship.

