Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, are welcoming a baby boy, and the couple’s first child has a unique name, according to an exclusive interview with CBS Mornings. They also shared heartwarming footage from their recent baby shower.

Brittney, 33, and her loving wife Cherelle, have decided upon the name of Bash for their forthcoming bundle of joy. In April, the lovebirds announced via social media that their precious baby would arrive in July.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” the duo captioned a photo of themselves holding hands beside an ultrasound of their little one.

The couple also shared video footage with CBS Mornings of their recent baby shower.

Brittney and Cherelle could be seen interacting with family and friends, with some posing for pictures. Other attendees rubbed on Cherelle’s baby bump during the festive event.

At one point in the video, loved ones and family connected to the soon-to-be parents were spotted playing classic baby shower games like the blind-folded diaper changing game and chug the bottle, a fun game where contestants race to see who can drink their baby bottle the fastest.

Toward the end of the beautiful video, the WNBA star and Cherelle thanked everyone for attending the celebration of their precious baby boy, Bash.

“Thank you so much for being here, taking time out of your day,” Brittney said.

Following her arrest on February 17, 2022, at a Moscow airport for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was handed a nine-year prison sentence on drug smuggling and possession charges.

The 33-year-old baller opened up about some of the shocking things she witnessed during her time in one of Russia’s infamous penal colonies.

“There was a huge knife sitting on the table, and I was just like: ‘Now, this is going to be a ride,’” the Phoenix Mercury player recalled in an emotional 2020 interview with Robin Roberts which aired May 1.

“You got to do what you got to do to survive. The mattress had a huge blood stain on it. I had no soap, no toilet paper.”

She added tearfully, “I was just so scared about everything. There was so much unknown.”

Thankfully, in December 2022, the WNBA All-Star finally made her much-anticipated journey home following a trade agreement between the U.S. and Russian authorities. Griner’s release came in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. While she fervently prayed for her return to American soil, the 6-foot-9 athlete disclosed moments of despair during her ordeal.

“I didn’t think I could get through what I needed to get through,” the athlete told Roberts, struggling through tears.

Griner’s new memoir will hit bookshelves in May.

Griner delved into her “unfathomable” ordeal in Russian detainment extensively in her upcoming memoir titled Coming Home, which hit bookshelves May 7, according to People.

“After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world,” Griner shared in a statement in April 2023, NewsOne noted.

To pay it forward, the basketball star also intends to champion the release of fellow Americans detained abroad and aims for her book to shed light on their narratives, raising awareness about their plight.

Congrats to Brittney Griner and Cherelle! We can’t wait to see little Bash.

