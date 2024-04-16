MadameNoire Featured Video

Cherelle and Brittney Griner announced on Instagram that they were expecting a baby. The couple, who have been married since June 2019, shared the news in a post on Saturday, April 13.

The photo showed the 33-year-old WNBA star and her wife holding hands beside an ultrasound of their baby. Brittney and Cherelle wrote in the caption, “Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being.” in the hashtags, they revealed that the baby is expected to come sometime in July of this year by tagging, “#BabyGrinerComingSoon” and “# July 2024.”

Fans of the couple shared their excitement and support for the couple’s pregnancy announcement and congratulated them on the milestone in the comments beneath the Instagram post.

One user wrote, “Now this is some beautiful news! Congratulations y’all!!”

“Yesssssssssssss, and congratulations.”

Another fan penned, “BABY GRINER LET’S GOO. congratulations.”

A fourth echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Omg Mini Griner!!! We can’t wait to meet ya!!!”

The newest addition to their family will be Brittney’s third child after two from a previous marriage that ended in 2016. This is her wife’s first child.

The good news comes two years after Brittney spent almost 300 days being wrongfully detained in Russia. In 2022, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested coming back to the US in a Moscow airport after authorities found cannabis oil inside of her travel luggage. Despite her explanation that she unintentionally packed the oil, Russian officials sentenced her to nine years in prison for smuggling drugs.

Brittney was only released after the US State Department claimed that she had been wrongfully detained and managed to negotiate for her release in a prisoner swap that involved a Russian arms dealer named Viktor Bout.

Since her return to the United States, she’s been back on the game. She averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists and is third on the WNBA’s all-time blocks list.