Recently, legendary R&B songstress Monica had “one of dem dayyyyys that a girl goes through” when she could have stayed insiiiiiiide—but instead, she was at the airport being mistaken for none other than rapper Sexyy Red.

On Tuesday, May 14, the “Why I Love You So Much” singer recalled via Instagram Stories an interaction with a fan—well, somebody’s fan, anyway—who had chased her down just to get a photo of the “SkeeYee” artist who is…uh…very much not Monica.

“Ok… This older lady literally chased me Down in the airport to say Good Morning Miss Sexyy Red May I pls have a Picture!” Monica wrote on IG. “I hated to disappoint her but I said, ‘Mamm I love her, but I’m not Sexyy Red.’ LMAOOO now I can’t get the song out of my head!!! She was so disappointed LOL.”

Hey, nobody is going to be mad about being mistaken for someone who is the better part of two decades their junior, especially if that person is a highly recognizable internet sensation-turned-rap superstar like Sexyy Red.

But nah—come on, now—who is going to mistake Monica for Sexyy Red?

As All Hip Hop noted, Monica posted a photo of herself with red hair as if to explain why it’s totally possible that someone might, kinda, sorta—like, if they take their glasses off, close one eye, and squint the other one really hard—think she resembles the “Pound Town” femcee.

Yeah—nah. I mean, they’re both beautiful black women who are celebrated by Black women and girls around the world who relate to them…

But ain’t enough hard eye squinting in the world, y’all.

Interestingly enough, though, both Monica and Sexyy Red were included among the 26 artists who took the stage last month at Dreamville Festival 2024. So, the two might not be lookalikes, but, the generational gap be damned, they can still rock a crowd in the same spaces—and that’s saying something.