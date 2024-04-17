MadameNoire Featured Video

Sexyy Red received a sexy new whip with a fat price tag to commemorate her 26th birthday.

The “Pound Town” star turned 26 on April 15 and celebrated seeing a new day with her friends inside a mansion in Miami, Fla., and the activities included spa treatment, blunts, drinks and tons of music.

While the decoration theme was pink, Sexyy Red’s guests donned all white. She wore a pink see-through bodysuit with a matching bikini top sticking out. She iced out her neck with a chain on top of the chain and looked good in her hot pink wig with bangs.

Some of the goodies she gave to guests included sex toys and the Nerds candy with Sexyy Red on the cover.

The cake section contained numerous vanilla and chocolate-based cupcakes with light and hot pink frosting. The spotlight was the three-tier cake with a “Bix Sexyy” chain at the bottom, glasses on another tier and the words “Ghetto Princess” on the top cake. And, of course, the ghetto princess was the cake topper.

Towards the end of the night, the rapper was gifted a white Corvette with a pink interior. She posted a carousel of photos of herself with the new whip and her guests surrounding her.

“Happy birthday Sexyyyy. New car who dis,” the caption read.

Fans and entertainment friends took to the comments, with some wondering who bought the Corvette and others wishing her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday,” rapper Lola Brooke wrote.

“Who bought [you] that, Drake?”

“Happy BirthRite, Skeee.”

GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo jumped in the femcees’ comments to acknowledge the Aries queen’s birthday. Other celebrities who posted in her comments included Gillie Da King, rapper YG, Tommie Lee, Baddies‘ Rollie, Tia Kemp and Lyrica Anderson.

Creator and director Des Gray, who has directed Sexyy Red’s music videos, took a moment on Instagram to dedicate an Instagram post to Sexyy Red for her birthday.

“I’m voting for @sexyyred for president on her birthday today! I’m grateful to be creating for such a visionary. You’re incredibly talented, and I can’t wait to see what’s next. Happy birthday!”

In another post, Sexyy Red had a photo shoot with bands in her arms and sometimes scattered around her to let people know she was celebrating her the entire month.

Two months ago, the St. Louis rapper gave birth to her second child, but she has made it clear to social media users that motherhood didn’t stop her from being the same person many have grown to know and love.