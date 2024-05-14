MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’s multi-million dollar New York City penthouse, the same lavish home the media Maven was filmed in during her Lifetime docuseries Where is Wendy Williams?, was reportedly sold for a loss, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

On May 10, the Hot Topics host’s expensive penthouse, which was purchased for a whopping $4.5 million in July 2021, sold for $3.7 million, resulting in a major loss of $822,000. The purchase was carried out by Wendy’s guardian due to the former Hot 97 radio host being deemed “incapacitated.”

As reported by the New York Post, Williams’ opulent 2,400 square-foot residence, nestled in New York City’s Financial District, boasted three bedrooms, three bathrooms and breathtaking views of the Hudson River.

Prior to its sale, the Ask Wendy author reportedly liquidated all her personal possessions, including her iconic purple chair, which held a prominent place during her Hot Topic segment on The Wendy Williams Show.

According to a source, Williams had once regarded the lavish penthouse as her “dream” home.

“Wendy’s dream has always been to live in Manhattan in a dream apartment but never got a chance to do so. It is a very unfortunate situation.”

A tax lien was placed on Williams’ NYC penthouse in January.

Per TMZ, the media star, who was recently diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), had a tax lien placed on her luxurious NYC home reportedly due to unpaid federal taxes for 2019 and 2021. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Williams failed to pay the feds $568,451.57.

“The online records show the lien was generated in January of this year and was recorded with the New York City Department of Finance in early February,” TMZ noted.

It’s unclear if the issue has been resolved.

Following the purchase of her penthouse, it’s unclear where Williams will head next. A source revealed to the New York Post that the media powerhouse had been considering a move to Los Angeles, though it remains uncertain if she’ll indeed make the leap.

“She was asking how to sell her stuff with ‘The Real Real,’ but I don’t think she’s actually moving to Los Angeles. She seems so unwell,” the source added.

Shots of Williams’ expensive pad were seen throughout Where Is Wendy Williams? her Lifetime docuseries, which delves into the raw and revealing moments of her life after the cancellation of her eponymous talk show in 2022 and the initiation of her court-appointed guardianship. From her struggles with alcohol abuse to her severe health challenges, the cameras capture every detail of her difficult journey.

As previously reported, since May 2022, Williams has been under legal guardianship that manages both her financial and health matters. Over the last 10 months, she has allegedly been residing in an undisclosed facility to treat her cognitive issues.

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams Sheds Tears While Getting Candid About Lymphedema’s Impact On Her Feet