Kelly Rowland reminded us to refrain from using the term “little” to describe anyone’s feats and opportunities.

Late last year, the Destiny’s Child legend sat down with Gia Peppers for the premiere episode of the Healed Girl Era Podcast in December. The one-hour conversation touched on Kelly’s journey to claiming inner confidence amid the highs, lows and lessons she’s learned on both her personal and musical journeys.

During the chat, the award-winning songstress opened up about the naysayers who belittled her group’s early music career and later urged us to think big about other people’s opportunities.

“How did people around you change, and how did that change you as a teenage girl who probably just wanted acceptance like all of us?” Gia asked, referring to Destiny’s Child’s late ’90s era.

In response, the Mea Culpa star mentioned that people began downplaying her group’s early music career because it took years for the girls to get their first record deal with Columbia Records in 1997. However, the peanut gallery witnessed Destiny’s Child rise to become one of the most popular Grammy Award-winning female R&B groups of the late ’90s.

“Let me make it very clear: one should never little anybody’s anything,” Kelly began her passionate declaration. “It’s such a disrespect.”

She continued, “I’ve been taking note of how often it happens in our culture.”

The mother of two further recalled proving to others that her “little” money had the potential to buy her late mother a house.

“When someone gets an opportunity to do something, it’s an opportunity, which makes it big for them, and you delight in that moment for them with them,” Kelly declared.

“Let’s not little each other. We are great, period.”

Destiny’s Child performed underground for years before breaking into mainstream recognition.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Destiny’s Child members formed together in the early 1990s as pre-teens under the name Girls’ Tyme, comprising Kelly, Beyoncé Knowles, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. After years of performing underground, they signed up for Columbia Records, changed their name, and later welcomed Michelle Williams. Launched into the mainstream, Destiny’s Child dropped their best-selling second album, The Writing’s on the Wall, which included the No. 1 singles “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name.”

Despite naysayers’ opinions, Kelly’s stardom has catapulted her beyond Destiny’s Child and into her own shining music and acting career.

On multiple platforms, Kelly has hinted at getting back in the recording studio after gathering the confidence to say “yes” to the leading role of Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa. For instance, the actress revealed on the Kelly Clarkson Show in March that she’s “finally inspired” to make new music.

With a wide grin, Kelly confirmed, “Coming later,” as the audience applauded.

“I don’t just want another sexy song,” Kelly admitted, adding that she wants to discuss different topics on her upcoming album.