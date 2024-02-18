MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé adulated her “best friend,” Kelly Rowland, on Instagram after attending the movie premiere of her new film, Mea Culpa, in New York City.

On Feb. 16, Beyoncé posted photos from the premiere of her posing with mama Tina Knowles bestie Rowland, cousin AngelahBeyince and hubby Jay-Z standing underneath Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa sign. The remainder of the photos comprised the “Partition” singer rocking a black and white striped hooded minidress with a matching cone bra and heels.

“Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you, Kelly,” Beyoncé’s caption read.

Rowland responded in the comment section, “Forever and ever, I love you.”

The two singers have been friends for over three decades, performing together since they were 9, ultimately becoming the legendary girl group Destiny’s Child with Michelle Williams. At 11, Rowland began living with Beyoncé and mama Knowles.

The 43-year-old “Dilemma” singer attended the premiere donning a brownish-orangeish shirt and tie with a complementing blazer and fishnets, looking like a businesswoman.

Also in attendance was Williams, in a fiery red ensemble.

“Grateful! Thank you to everyone who came out, showed out (cause everyone looked so fly) flew out, to support, it lit up my heart, in such a way,” Rowland wrote in her caption. “I wish everyone could experience watching it the way we watched it last night! NYC energy was INSANE!! HANK YOU! THANK YOU!! THANK YOU!!!!”

Mea Culpa is Perry’s new exotic thriller starring Rowland, who also produced the movie.

It follows a criminal defense attorney, Mea Harper (Rowland), representing a seductive artist, Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), accused of murdering his girlfriend. As Mea works to prove her client’s innocence and uncover the truth, things between the attorney and artist intensify, only for things to get hot and dangerous.

In an interview with Tudum, Perry explained the idea came from ’80s and ’90s thrillers.

“This idea came to me because I love all those old thrillers from the ’80s and ’90s,” Perry said. “It was fun to explore the best and worst of humanity through the genre of an exotic thriller.”

The 54-year-old filmmaker also said he enjoyed working with Rowland because she had many “great ideas to bring to the table” and was a great producer.

Rowland adored working with Perry because he was open to her ideas.

“It was just so easy to work with him, and if there were ever any moment where he was uncertain about something, he would say, ‘Well, let’s discuss it, and then let’s try it.’ But it was all about communicating,” she said.

Rowland told Today’s Savannah Guthrie that she declined the role because of how erotic it was but decided to give it a shot.

Play