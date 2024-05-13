MadameNoire Featured Video

Carl Anthony Payne II says you have to be in tune to recognize the low satanic vibrations in Hollywood.

On March 1, Math Hoffa posted an interview clip with the Martin star weighing in on the satanic activities in Hollywood for the My Expert Opinion Show audience. Carl admitted that one has to be in tune with a higher source to navigate the “peculiar” star-studded industry.

“Have you ever seen anything satanic?” Math Hoffa asked Carl, referring to his seasoned career as a Hollywood actor.

The 54-year-old New York native responded saying, “If you’re in tune with the most High…you know the vibe.”

He continued, “I done been in rooms where I’m like, ‘I’m not staying here.'”

Carl leaned over to shake Math Hoffa’s hand to illustrate his next point.

“When a person touch you and shake your hand… you can feel the energy,” the Binged To Death star explained.

Doubling down on his message, Carl emphasized the importance of being aware of your surroundings and the energies that occupy those spaces. He warned that a person who is out of touch can potentially find themselves participating in unrecognizable and relentless activities.

At the end of the clip, Math Hoffa and his special guest laughed off a scenario where an out of tune person miraculously ends up robbing a bank.

My Expert Opinion Show audience members applauded Carl for speaking on the topic.

“Talk to them folk!” one fan commented.

“Discernment,” another viewer penned.

One comment, in particular, called out Carl’s indirect answers about specific satanic occurrences in Hollywood.

A skeptic viewer wrote, “He didn’t wanna just come out and outright say it..that’s the answer right there.”

For Carl, the satanic energies are just as peculiar and daunting as being Black and pigeonholed in white Hollywood.

“It takes a lot to shake that,” he said, breaking the silence after a pondered response.

Then he added, “Somebody else has to give you that opportunity to show that you can pivot. You gotta work extra hard.”

Furthermore, The Cosby Show entertainer insisted that actors shouldn’t shy away from little roles because they add up. The reality is all too real for Carl who was a dancer for years before his TV career rocketed off when portraying the fan-favorite Walter “Cockroach” Bradley on The Cosby Show in the mid-’80s.

“You get 99 nos before you get a yes” in the Hollywood industry, according to Carl.

Out of the few Black celebrities in Hollywood, Payne is not only the one to have sensed or encountered creepy satanic behavior in the industry.

More recently, MadameNoire covered a conversation in which Mo’Nique recalled “everything was black” after she asked an audience member to take off his shades at her comedy show.

Besides that, the alleged Illuminati has sent shockwaves across the internet they speculate on satanic events in Hollywood.