Comedian and Oscar Award-winning actress Mo’Nique recalls a chilling encounter with an audience member when she asked him to take off his sunglasses at one of her comedy shows.

During an episode of The Roseanne Barr Podcast, Mo’Nique joined her “soulmate,” Roseanne, for a candid conversation about being a successful woman in Hollywood. The July 2023 reunion led Mo’Nique to open up about a comedy show in New York City, where she looked dead into an audience member’s eyes and “everything was black.”

“This guy had on sunglasses in the front row,” Mo’Nique recalled, adding that she confronted the mysterious audience member about wearing shades in the building.

She said she told the guy, “‘I need to be able to see you.'”

Mo’Nique told Roseanne that the guy laughed it off. Later on in the comedy show, the My Name is Mo’Nique star asks the stranger to take off his shades.

“He lifted up his glasses, and everything was black,” Mo’Nique confirmed to Roseanne.

When the strange man lifted up his glasses, the comedian said she witnessed pure blackness. For Mo’Nique, the moment turned gravely creepy as soon as she felt the guy’s eerie energy.

“The energy I got from him was ‘Do you want to comment?'” Mo’Nique recollected her thoughts during the haunting comedy show moment.

She continued, “I looked back at him, and the energy I gave him was ‘I’ma mind my business and walk my ass back down to the other side of the stage. I’m not questioning shit. Keep your glasses on.'”

To stand on business, Mo’Nique said she even bought the unusual audience member a drink.

Although Mo’Nique didn’t specify what she saw, social media users debate over the possibilities of demons and shapeshifters walking among us.

Mainstream information about shapeshifting and demons normally points to mythology and folklore. However, a collective of social media users are not buying this narrative.

“I think they are trying to groom us to believe in this disorder when [the] whole time it’s really demonic beings living among us,” one comment insisted.

“They trying to cover up and normalize that we’re amongst other beings and some people are really demonic in human form,” another user chimed in.

The term “Demon Face Syndrome” has been in the headlines and social media users are not buying it.

CNN reported on a story about 59-year-old Victor Sharrah with a rare condition called “prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.”

“It’s not a syndrome. The work ones can see the distorted figures, and when they tell people they sound crazy, so they want everybody to think they have a disorder now,” a disagreeable commenter penned.

Watch the full podcast episode of The Roseanne Barr Podcast on YouTube below.