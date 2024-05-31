MadameNoire Featured Video

In a spontaneous interview for Welcome to the Culture on May 6, a Black woman says that ever since she stopped wearing wigs and started showing off her natural hair, she’s been shocked by the number of Black men complimenting her.

The interviewer asked, “How have the Black men been responding to your hair?”

She was excited to explain that she’d been getting positive, uplifting vibes from everyone in the video posted to Instagram. She said, “Very positively, I was really surprised. Even the younger ones [would say] like ‘Sister, I love your hair. Keep it like that. You look really beautiful,’ and I am really shocked.”

She continued to explain that she was inspired to ask why they liked it since their supportive reaction to her change was unexpected.

“So I asked them once, ‘Why do you like this look? And they said, ‘It’s you, it’s your hair. It’s all your hair. You don’t have any chemicals in it. You don’t have any fake hair in it.’”

The interviewer was interested to know if the woman would ever consider going back to wearing her hair straight or using wigs. She immediately told him no.

“Number one, money, I need to preserve it. Number two, this is me. This is who I am,” She answered. “ This is how I’m happy. I’m at peace with myself. I’ve saved money, and I’m at peace with myself. Now that I have my hair like this. I’m at peace with myself. Honestly speaking, I feel good about myself.”

She added a few benefits to wearing her natural hair.

“I could go to the beach. I can go in the water. I don’t have to worry about it getting nappy again. It’s already like this [curly] this is it.”