Coming off the release of her “Damelo” single, Joseline Hernandez has fans in a chokehold over her electrifying rapping in Spanish.

On April 27, Hernandez posted a sensual cover of her new hit, “Damelo,” garnering a wave of supportive fans on Instagram. Giving bridal photoshoot vibes, the “Do It Like It’s Your Bday” singer stuns in a flowing light pink veil adorned with two pink flowers and a short light pink dress with a tidal wave attachment at the front.

The post comes after an earlier Instagram carousel of photos accompanied by a teasing caption about the midnight release of “Damelo.” In her announcement, the reality TV star ate up a bedazzled green bra and shorts set.

“DAMELO,” the singer announced, encouraging her Insta fans when to expect her new single.

Fans loved the new song despite not understanding a word in the lyrics.

“Idk wtf she [is] saying, but I like it,” one fan penned in a comment that garnered nearly 400 likes.

“I don’t even know what that means. No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative,” another fan chimed in.

Since her single “Dunchacha,” Hernandez’s latest hit in complete Spanish comes as a surprise.

“U be in yo bag when u be only rapping in Spanish,” a third fan gushed.

“DAMELO UN POQUITO… DAMELO QUE QUIERO!” another user serenaded in the comments.

Hernandez is also celebrating the release of a new business endeavor in the beauty space.

From Joseline Cabaret’s theme songs “Vegas (I Wanna Ride)” and “New York” to the birthday anthem “Live Your Best Life,” the world was hit with explosive bangers that lived in their heads rent-free. Besides, Hernandez is not only the showrunner at Joseline’s Cabaret but is now participating in Zeus Network’s Bad vs. Wild Las Vegas and introducing her new makeup line, XO Beauty, by JH.

“It took me two years to come up with the #perfect solution! The @xobeautybyjh has the best #moisturizer for all ages! Here is a secret (I use on certain areas of my body),” Hernandez wrote in a captioned post.

In her free time, Hernandez is mothering and spending quality time with her daughter, Bonnie Bella.

On Instagram, Hernandez regularly shares snippets of her quality moments with seven-year-old Bonnie Bella during horse riding lessons. The adorable child is also the offspring of DJ and producer Stevie J.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, the “Damelo” rapper explained her views on identifying as Black instead of Afro-Latino. She said she teaches her daughter the same principle.

“I don’t have an afro. I consider myself a Black woman, but I was born in Puerto Rico, and I speak Spanish,” the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” affirmed. “I am proud to be Black.”

Stream “Damelo” on Apple Music and listen to it. What y’all think?