All hell broke loose on the first episode of Bad vs. Wild Las Vegas. Joseline Hernandez of Joseline’s Cabaret slapped Natalie Nunn after the Baddies star asked if she participated in analingus.

The first episode aired on Sunday, March 3. The heated moment went down during a game of “Keep it a Stack,” a modernized version of “Truth or Dare.”

In the game, the ladies of Baddies and Joseline’s Cabaret faced each other one-on-one to spit out the information each person had on the other. If the audience believed a player told the truth, that person received a point. But if the audience determined the person lied, they must perform a dare.

Each player had thirty seconds to confirm the truth or perform the dare.

Joseline, 37, and Natalie, 39, faced off in round two, with the Puerto Rican Princess asking the Baddies creator why she did OnlyFans “for $1.50,” committing “murder” on her clitoris if she was making money from the show.

“We’ve seen the videos—the whole United States. The whole world seen it,” Joseline said.

Natalie asked for specifics, and Joseline said the videos comprised the reality star performing sex acts.

“We built Zeus Network,” Joseline continued. “Cabaret built Zeus Network, but you always love to flex, and you love to act like you built it. But, yet, you’re playing with your pu–y on OnlyFans for $1.50… committing motherfucking murder.”

Natalie denied the Baddies cast performing analingus but confirmed she had an OnlyFans and made $10 million annually from it. It took a hot minute to calm the two women down, but it was Natalie’s turn to ask Joseline a question once the set became orderly.

“So, Joseline, is it true that you be eating [someone’s] ass and the motherf–king Molly the Maid? And that’s what the fuck you be doing. Not on OnlyFans, but in real life,” Natalie said.

The 37-year-old mother of one then smacked fire from Natalie, telling her to get out of her face. With a stagehand standing between them, the 39-year-old attempted to get at her opponent but couldn’t. In the background, Baddies and Joseline’s Cabaret went to war.

As security held Natalie in the background, one of Joseline’s teammates pulled on the Baddies producer’s pink wig and ultimately yanked it off.

Rollie Pollie (Gia Mayham) joined in on the shenanigans, going at it with a Cabaret member.

The kerfuffle continued for a while before the women were separated, with Joseline’s crew going backstage.

The Puerto Rican Princess said she had to slap Natalie because she would run her mouth about her online. Many of the Baddies were ready to bounce after the commotion.