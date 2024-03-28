MadameNoire Featured Video

Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson has to pay almost $60,000 in back child support to Maralee Nichols, the mother of his two-year-old son, Theo.

According to The Sun, Los Angeles Superior Court documents reveal that the disgraced father of four has recently been ordered to dish out $57,916 after skipping out on child support payments. The California-based fitness model didn’t receive child support from Thompson between , 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

The court order follows Maralee’s June 2021 filing of a paternity lawsuit against the then-Sacramento Kings Player for child support. She was his personal trainer at the time. The suit claimed that Tristan had impregnated his fitness trainer over his 30th birthday weekend. But the 33-year-old center initially denied his paternity before a test proved positive. The annoyed model’s pregnancy announcement was a crushing surprise for Revenge Body star Khloe Kardashian, who was dating the Cleveland Cavaliers’ baller at the time and has had children with the athlete. They still stand ten toes down and maintain a co-parenting relationship.

In December 2021, Tristan and Maralee welcomed Theo in Santa Monica, California.

Upon learning the positive result, he assumed responsibility for the paternity of his youngest son on social media, MADAMENOIRE reported.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the 33-year-old NBA athlete declared. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.” But he told the Daily Mail that he and his baby mama Maralee did not have a “serious ongoing relationship.”

However, there have been no statements from attorneys for Tristan and Maralee regarding the court order. It’s also unknown if Tristan ever plans to set up a time to get to know Theo.

Tristan’s ex-beau, Jordan Craig, also filed a court petition to order her baby daddy to pay up.

Meanwhile, the NBA baller is also responsible for Prince Oliver, 7, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, True, 5, and Tatum, 1, with the youngest Kardashian sister. In 2019, the court ordered to garnish the NBA star’s wages so he could make monthly child support payments of $40,000 to Craig. The Cavaliers signed Tristan on to a “one-year league veteran contract,” which Maralee believed was worth $2.7 million.

Earlier this year, the NBA published a press release confirming that Thompson was suspended without pay for 25 games. Tristan, the celebrity athlete, violated the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, also known as Ligandrol, a selective androgen receptor modulator that mimics testosterone.

Both substances are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency and do not have the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration.