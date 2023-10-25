MadameNoire Featured Video

NBA player Tristan Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, wants to collect the agreed-upon child support payments that the father reportedly hasn’t been paying in full. She’s asking the judge to withhold the funds from his NBA checks.

The court ordered Tristan to make monthly child support payments of $40,000 in 2019. But Jordan alleged in documents filed in a Los Angeles court that the 32-year-old NBA player started making only partial payments (sometimes none) in November 2022.

From November 2022 to August 2023, Jordan listed all of Tristan’s partial payments. In November 2022, the notorious womanizer only paid half the $40,000 and gave the total amount the following month. In January 2023, Jordan showed that he didn’t make any payments. The Cleveland Cavaliers player only sent her a monthly $14,500 from February 2023 to July 2023.

Jordan learned that the Cavaliers signed her baby daddy on to a one-year league veteran contract, in which she believes the pay sits at $2.7 million. The disillusioned matriarch petitioned the court for a portion of his salary to ensure she received the money.

“I request that the court issue an order for income withholding for support to be served on the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the amount of $80,000 per month, and to stay in effect until the arrears are satisfied,” she requested, adding, “The $80,000 I request is certainly less than half of his monthly salary.”

Craig’s sister, Kai Craig, slammed the baller on Instagram, calling him a deadbeat, and called out Kim Kardashian for praising him for being a “good father.”

Kai took to Instagram to back her sister, stating Tristan hadn’t paid the child support and had stopped paying for Prince’s schooling, MadameNoire reported. She also slammed Kim for painting Tristan to be a great father despite him failing to show fatherly support to Prince.

“It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince,” Kai wrote. “The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

She continued, “[Kim], I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”