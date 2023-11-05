MadameNoire Featured Video

The eldest child in the Kardashian clan appears to be the only family member not pushing Khloé Kardashian to maintain her toxic, on-again-off-again relationship with her babies’ daddy, Tristan Thompson.

On the Nov. 2 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney didn’t hold back her disdain for the notorious infidel. In the scene, the 44-year-old reality television star opened up about her and her daughter Penelope’s feelings toward Tristan after Khloé agreed to come by her older sibling’s Palm Springs home and warned her that the philandering patriarch would accompany her.

During the Keeping Up With The Kardashians confessional, Kourtney explained, “I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him. I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.'”

She continued, “Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There’s times when I’m so triggered by him– I can’t be around him. And then there’s times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

Later in the KUWTK episode, Khloé, 39, expressed her feelings about her and her ex-man’s relationship while co-parenting their daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.

“I’m really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be. But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl,” the Good American co-founder revealed.

Black X users lauded Kourtney for her being loyal to her younger sister instead of gaslighting her as mom Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and friend, actress Malika Haqq, concerning reconciling with the 32-year-old NBA basketball player.

When it comes to other Kardashian family members and their acquaintances, they’ve taken the opposite stance from Kourtney.

On the Oct. 19 episode of KUWTK, Matriarch Kris was in the hot seat after Khloé blindsided her with a question about the mother’s own philandering past. The 39-year-old reality television star also expressed that she was over Kris putting Tristan’s feelings and desires over hers.

Kris, attempting to convince the mother of two to reconcile with the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, said, “We know Tristan has made some mistakes. I know he’s really sorry for the way that he hurt Khloé, and I’m sure that he regrets those mistakes every single day. Really, the most important thing for everyone right now is raising those kids, and I worry that Khloé, with this change of Tristan moving out, there is going to be a void there.”

Khloé gave insight into why people thought she wanted to spin the block with her ex.

“I think it’s probably really confusing to people because Tristan and I get along so well. Other people want more. I know where I’m comfortable at, and I’m comfortable with where it’s at right now, which is a modern family.”

The 39-year-old mother opened up to her best friend, Malika, about feeling betrayed and unsupported by Kris.

“Being a mom, if someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I would probably castrate them — and smile doing it.”

She also explained to her homie that before Tristan humiliated her by having another baby and cheating on her repeatedly– she wanted to marry the NBA basketball player and raise a family with him. However, his numerous indiscretions killed whatever attraction and love she had for the 32-year-old fuckboy.

“I want to feel proud when I go into a room, and I’m with my man, and I don’t think everyone’s laughing at me for being a weak bitch for staying with someone,” Khloé disclosed.

Malika, after hearing her friend spill her feelings, proceeded to gaslight the disheartened woman.

“You are the furthest from a weak woman,” she noted. “It takes a very strong woman to forgive people. It takes a very strong woman to be hurt multiple times by the same person and still smile in their face. There’s nothing weak about that. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Still trying to convince her friend to spin the block with Tristan, Malika said, “Maybe you might want to try and save your family. Maybe you might want to give this a shot despite.”

Seemingly folding slightly, Khloé didn’t wholly take reconciling off the table; instead, she admitted that she wasn’t there at the moment.

The “good father” chatter is a farce as well. Tristan hasn’t seen his son with Maralee Nichols ever and is reportedly on the hook for over $200k in child support for his son, Prince.

We hope Khloé listens to Kourtney; she’s the only one with sense.