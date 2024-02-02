MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer’s baby daddy, Darius Jackson, is getting in shape for 2024. The 30-year-old fitness coach took to Instagram Feb. 1 to show off his progress with a thirst trap.

Jackson — who is currently embroiled in a domestic violence restraining order case with Palmer — shared a before and after picture of himself shirtless. In the before image, Jackson’s abs and pecks lacked definition. His arms appeared to have some bulk, but the actor’s brawny muscles were not toned.

Well, after a few months in the gym, it looks like Jackson was able to transform his body. In the after photo, the father of one donned shredded six-pack abs that were cut and defined. His beefy arms and pecks were also toned. Jackson opened up about his transformation in the caption, telling fans that he was “still a work in progress.”

“God has physically shown me the change that will come the more I continue to walk the straight & narrow path,” the fitness guru, who shares his son Leodis Jackson with Palmer, penned. “God has been good to me thus far. I hear that these are the prime years. So, we getting started. #dadbod,” he added.

Netizens react to Darius Jackson’s thirst trap.

The comments on Jackson’s post were limited, but netizens who were able to share their thoughts under his thirst trap applauded the patriarch’s results.

“Transformation has just begun…Let ya light shine, bro!” wrote one user.

“Let’s go! Health is wealth,” another fan commented.

“Shredded,” one fan penned, praising Jackson’s cut abs.

“It’s a WHOLE Process, young Brother,” rapper Monie Love added.

2023 wasn’t a good year for Jackson.

Now that Jackson is getting his health in order, the father should focus on mending his relationship and family with Palmer. Netizens on the internet dragged the father of one to hell and back when he criticized the Nope star for wearing a sheer black dress at Usher’s Las Vegas residency in July 2023. In August, Jackson confirmed that he was no longer with the Hollywood star, but contention between the co-parents did not stop there.

In November 2023, Palmer was rewarded full custody of Leodis and granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson after she accused the patriarch of physical and emotional abuse. Inside the complaint, the former Nickelodeon star claimed that Jackson assaulted her several times, on one occasion, in front of their child.

A month later, the fitness coach filed a response to Palmer’s petition, arguing that she was the aggressor in their two-year-long relationship. He demanded for the restraining order to be dropped. The couple is still battling it out in court.

On Thursday, Jackson gave fans a hint about where things stand currently with Palmer on his Instagram Stories. The actor shared comedian Jeremy Duke Jackson’s video in which the Memphis-based funny man depicts a father trying to flirt with his baby momma as he drops off his son. In the short clip, Jeremy asked his baby mama how she was doing and if she missed him before attempting to kiss her. The video included a text overlay that read, “When dudes see their baby mamas.”

Jackson — who was amused by the video – included a caption that read, “Keep it cordial, fellas.”



