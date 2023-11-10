MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer has been granted a temporary restraining order against her co-parent Darius Jackson, and full custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

According to Radar Online, a Los Angeles Court granted the actress the aforementioned after her Nov. 9 legal filings. The source specified that Darius has no visitation rights and that a judge will decide whether the restraining order should be permanent in December.

Keke’s domestic violence restraining order request was filed in Los Angeles, according to legal documents obtained by People. The actress claimed Darius had been physically and emotionally abusive on numerous occasions within their two-year relationship and that he also assaulted her in front of their child.

Her filing included graphic pictures pulled from in-home security camera footage depicting what she claims is Darius physically assaulting her.

The Nope star — who shares her only child with Darius — documented a violent Nov. 5 incident in grave detail.

“Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

The Big Boss actress, 30, alleged that Darius’ latest act of violence occurred after the 29-year-old father came to her house to pick up Leodis for a football game. However, the child wasn’t home because he allegedly was spending time with Keke’s family. The two co-parents then got into a verbal disagreement, which Darius escalated to physical violence, according to Keke’s account.

The mother of one’s filing maintained that she has security camera footage of Darius’ abuse and that clips will be “played for the Court at the time of the hearing.”

When Keke went outside to get her phone back from the 29-year-old fitness instructor, she stated, “he nearly hit me with his car.”

Another instance alleged in the California Superior court filing cited a Feb. 13, 2022 incident — the day before Valentine’s Day — when security footage allegedly captured Darius body slamming Keke on the stairs by her neck.

The Emmy-winning actress additionally outlined an April 2022 incident wherein Darius accused her of flirting with a waitress in front of him, then broke her glasses, dumped out the contents of her purse on the ground in the rain, and threw her car keys across a parking lot before leaving her outside of a restaurant to fend for herself.

Keke claimed the emotional abuse she’s endured included name-calling and gaslighting. The actress also said she was subjected to Darius’ love-bombing and extreme jealousy and control issues. It’s worth noting that Jackson received backlash on the internet in July after he attempted to publicly mom-shaming Keke for what she wore to see Usher perform in Las Vegas during the latter’s My Way residency.

After the starlet’s restraining order filing, Keke Palmer’s mother and Darius Jackson’s brother spoke out on their loved ones’ behalf.

In a Nov. 9 video posted on Instagram, Sharon Palmer called out Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson for tweeting things in Darius’ defense.

Sharon said when she told Sarunas that Darius was abusing Keke “over a year ago,” the actor allegedly said he himself had an abusive streak in the past.

“He’s the biggest fuckboy in Hollywood, he’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother,” Sharon said of Sarunas. “He taught his brother how to be abusive, so he doesn’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No! You’re a fuckboy and you’re a part of the problem.”

In her caption, the protective matriarch stated, “Your family acts like sociopaths and like the world can’t see it. You are phony!”

Sarunas denied ever telling Sharon he was abusive in a recent Instagram comment, according to the Shade Room. The actor also tweeted and deleted an extremely disparaging post that seemingly targeted Keke, although the actress wasn’t named.

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life… Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see… Just send positive vibes to the [baby]… Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad,” the actor wrote in a now-deleted Nov. 9 X post.

Darius hasn’t been silent on Keke’s recent legal moves either. Amid the harrowing details of the abuse she claimed to have endured by his hands, the father of one posted a photo of himself and the former couple’s 8-month-old baby.

“I love you, son. See you soon,” Darius wrote in a Nov. 9 tweet.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline outlines that “On average, it takes a victim seven times to leave before staying away for good.”

It’s unclear if that troubling number is higher or lower for Black women and men, as the source notes our community faces “higher rates” of domestic violence than others–a byproduct of systemic racism.

If you are experiencing domestic and or intimate partner violence, you can confidentially call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.

