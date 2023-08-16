MadameNoire Featured Video

Amid Keke Palmer and Usher Raymond’s ingenious marketing stunt that turned lemons into lemonade with the 44-year-old singer’s new video for “Boyfriend,” Darius Daulton Jackson has reportedly tapped out on their relationship.

On August 16, PEOPLE Magazine exclusively reported that a source close to Jackson shared with the publication that he is concentrating on his acting career. The anonymous source also divulged that the 29-year-old fitness trainer wanted to distance himself from the “You a Mom” scandal that left social media users flaming him for weeks. The person did note that Jackson takes parenting his son, Leodis, seriously and hopes to successfully co-parent with Palmer.

“You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents.”

Life doesn’t appear to have slowed down for Jackson since he returned to these social media streets after his toxic “You a Mom” schpiel while in his relationship with Palmer. The 29-year-old burgeoning actor, model and fitness trainer has been posting to his Instagram page. He also doesn’t follow Palmer or Usher.

On August 11, he posted an adorable reel of a fussy Leodis giving his great-grandmother the blues as she held him.

Jackson also shared a pic of himself with an artistic backdrop with one of his homies.

The handsome young father also flexed his modeling skills late last month with a series of images that served eye candy.

Amid Jackson’s desire to move on from his relationship with Palmer, Usher dropped another Instagram post that shed more light on the “Boyfriend” video. Filmed in Las Vegas, Palmer channeled her inner Usher, mimicking his fit and dance from the “U Don’t Have To Call” video, where the 44-year-old singer rocked a brown leather jacket, crisp Air Force 1s, white tee, jeans and a chain. The flawless execution sent the comments section into a frenzy.

“Nothing that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas…’Boyfriend’ starring the BIG BOSS herself @keke OUT NOW.”

“Not.. Keke telling that kneegrow, “U don’t have to call” without telling him “U Don’t Have To Call.” THIS IS ABSOLUTE GENIUS Y’ALL… LADIES AND GENTLEMEN… GIVE IT UP FOR BLACK PEOPLE! WE DA BEST! 😂😂👏🏾.”

“Lol Somebody call and check on O’l boy! I know He somewhere punchin the air,” someone else wrote.

“As if it wasn’t enough that them situations did arise… had to slap the “U Don’t Have To Call” fit & vibe too?!🐐👑🫡😂, another person penned.

Palmer also shared the clip to her Instagram. She and Usher also exchanged heartfelt words on the social media platform.

“Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for “In The Mix” 🤣 You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am. I know I’m a gUrL, but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU. Thank you for making a dream come true,” Palmer captioned the post.

Usher hopped right in the comments section to show his homie love, writing, “@keke my goal in life as an artist is to make things that people feel…things that make the next generation feel inspired to chase their dreams. Thank you for inspiring me and being inspiring.”

On August 15, Usher and Palmer shared a teaser of his new heat “Boyfriend” on social media. The trailer’s opening line, “Somebody said that your boyfriend was looking for me” had the internet going nuts.

With Palmer or Jackson confirming the status of their relationship, folks were divided on if the move was petty or marketing genius. However, it looks like Leodis’ father has made it clear where the two stand. The two were in a relationship for two years.

We’re still Team Keke, though!

