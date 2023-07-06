MadameNoire Featured Video

Darius Jackson is getting fed up with the world ogling over Keke Palmer’s hot mom body. On July 5, the father of one took to Twitter to call out his girlfriend after a video captured her being serenaded by Usher in a sexy dress at the R&B singer’s recent show in Atlanta.

Palmer, 29, wore a see-through black polka dot body con dress that cinched at her slim waist and sultry curves. Underneath the revealing ensemble, the former Disney star rocked a tight body suit. At one point in the video, the first time mom turned around to reveal her supple ass in the sexy outfit, as she danced and sang along with Usher.

Jackson wasn’t too thrilled to see his girlfriend rocking the hot ensemble.

“It’s the outfit tho… You a mom,” the fitness trainer captioned the since-deleted post.

A few fans rushed in to defend Palmer after the clip soared across Twitter. Angry netizens lit into Jackson for tweeting about the private matter on social media for all to see. One stan accused the fitness guru of “publicly shaming” the actress. “Possession doesn’t usually go well in relationships, and you’re with an extremely famous person. Better grow thicker skin,” the user added. Folks in favor of Palmer’s sexy fit called Jackson “insecure” for tweeting about the Hollywood star’s attire.

One user dragged the fitness instructor for the video he uploaded in May where he bragged about the way Palmer’s tight catsuit made her ass look fat, “but he’s made about the outfit she wore?” the user grilled.

Check out a few more reactions below.

Not everyone was in disagreement over the fitness trainer’s tweet. Some people agreed that Palmer should cover up now as a new mommy. In defense of the frustrated poppa, one user argued that any honorable family man would do what’s necessary to “protect” their family from the guise of the internet. “If the actions of either party are against family values and can potentially ruin your family don’t be apologetic about enforcing that,” the supporter added.

One user speculated whether Jackson was “hurt” by watching his woman dance “crotch to crotch” with Usher.

As backlash began to flood Twitter, Darius hit send on another tweet defending his stance.

“We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others, and he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he penned. “This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Yikes!

Palmer hasn’t responded to her baby daddy’s angry tweet, but it seemed like everything was good between the couple a few days ago. On July 4, the Alice star took to Twitter to show her boyfriend some love a few hours before he called her out for wearing that sexy dress to the Usher concert.

But there’s definitely trouble brewing between the pair. Jackson deleted his Twitter shortly after he published his jealous tweet. He and Palmer no longer follow each other on Instagram.

What do you think? Is Darius Jackson overreacting, or is it time for Keke Palmer to cover up her hot mommy body?

