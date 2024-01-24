MadameNoire Featured Video

Sarunas Jackson — the brother of Darius Jackson — filed a restraining order against Keke Palmer on Jan. 19, accusing the 30-year-old actress of harassment, but his petition was swiftly denied by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

A hearing has been scheduled for February where Sarunas will be given the opportunity to explain why he needs a permanent restraining order against the Nope star.

What was inside the petition?

Inside the filing, Sarunas, 33, accused Palmer of making “foul claims” of “sexual abuse” against him shortly after the actress broke up with his younger brother, Darius, in October 2023. Sarunas vehemently denied the allegations.

“I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity to publicity lie on my family & myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public. I have the emails to prove [it]. We have had banging at our door from strangers,” the Insecure actor said in the petition.

The California native also claimed that Palmer “harassed & stalked” his family and friends on social media. According to the Games People Play alum, Palmer’s alleged behavior has caused irreparable damage to his career.

“She has lied time and time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies,” he added.

In the petition, Sarunas asked for the court to restrict Palmer’s contact with him and to ban her from speaking “publicly or privately” about him and members of his family, US Magazine noted. The 33-year-old actor reportedly attached a letter to the petition that was sent from Palmer’s legal team to Darius’ lawyer. In the letter, the actress expressed concerns about her son, Leodis, being around Darius’ family. Palmer and the 30-year-old fitness coach welcomed their son Leodis in February 2023.

The two-time Emmy Award winner cited DomiNque Perry’s abuse allegations against Sarunas as an example of why contact should be limited between Darius and baby Leodis. Perry — who shares a daughter with Sarunas — alleged that she endured “undeserved stress” as well as “mental and physical abuse” when she and the actor were together, according to a declaration filed in November 2023. She also alleged that the Good Trouble star choked her during a 2020 dispute.

Palmer pointed to a history of alleged abuse in the Jackson family.

Palmer also expressed concern about the restraining order that was reportedly granted to Sarunas and Darius’ mother, Yhinyer Hubbard-Jackson, in July 2020. According to legal documents, Yhinyer’s petition was granted against their father, Romel Jackson, due to domestic violence. The order is reportedly still in effect.

In November, the famous matriarch was rewarded full custody of Leodis and granted a temporary restraining order against Darius after she accused the patriarch of physical and emotional abuse. Inside the complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles, the former Nickelodeon star claimed that Jackson assaulted her on more than one occasion. The actress also alleged that Jackson attacked her in front of their child. A month later, the fitness coach filed a response to Palmer’s petition, arguing that Palmer was the aggressor in their two-year-long relationship.

Inside his complaint, the 30-year-old father claimed that the mother of his child was “verbally and physically” abusive and “frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”



