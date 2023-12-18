MadameNoire Featured Video

Darius Jackson — the father of Keke Palmer’s 9-month-old son Leodis — is reportedly fighting back against the temporary restraining order (TRO) that was granted to the singer and actress in November. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Jackson claimed that the “Nope” star was “verbally and physically” abusive during their two-year-long relationship. He included photo evidence to validate his allegations.

Inside Jackson’s response to Palmer’s restraining order petition, the aspiring actor and fitness coach alleged that his former girlfriend “frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”

To prove his claims, the 30-year-old father included a screenshot of a text message in which Palmer allegedly admitted to “hitting” him during a birthday party in August 2021. He claimed that the Hollywood star’s friend tried to diffuse the situation before things turned physical.

After the incident, the 30-year-old actress allegedly sent Jackson a text that read, “Sorry for hitting you,” according to a screenshot obtained by Radar Online.

The “Serious” crooner wrote the father of her child a lengthy text message in which she claimed she was “ashamed of how” she handled their alleged dispute.

“I’m sorry for hitting you. I’m sorry for being afraid to lose you and that turning into me acting out of fear and desperation,” the alleged text message read. “That was not the best me that you received, and I’m sorry for that. I am mad at the situation, I’m mad at myself … I’m deeply affected and afraid because it’s such a deep heaviness that I don’t want to feel anymore. It’s not your fault nor job to alleviate it from me, I honestly need you to pray on it.”

Palmer allegedly added, “I gotta be here at work. I have no time today to just sleep and heal. I was up all night. I forgot all my shit at home. I’m in every single scene. Yet, I did this all to myself.”

Additionally, Jackson claimed that Palmer punched the windshield of his car while driving in January 2022 during a heated argument. He submitted proof of a money transfer that the Tinseltown star allegedly sent him following the incident to have the windshield of his car repaired, Radar Online noted in a separate article.

Jackson, who welcomed baby Leodis in February with the former Nickelodeon star, is demanding that the court dismiss Palmer’s TRO request.

The order will remain in effect until the next court hearing, where Palmer could argue for the judge to make the restraining order permanent. The singer and actress has yet to respond to Jackson’s allegations.

According to court documents obtained by People, the celebrity co-parents were scheduled to face off during a restraining order hearing Dec. 5, but the former couple asked for the judge to delay the court date to allow both parties time for “mediation.” The pair will face off in court sometime in January.

A source told People that Palmer hopes she and Jackson can resolve their issues in private due to so much “speculation” and “attention” from the media.

“Keke will continue to protect her safety and the safety of Leo above all else,” the insider added. “Her preference is to resolve the situation privately rather than in open court, if possible. But if not possible, the hearing remains on the calendar, and Keke will stop at nothing to ensure a safe and healthy outcome for herself and Leo.”

