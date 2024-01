On Jan. 22, the Panam Judo Confederation confirmed Gonzalez’s death on Instagram.

“It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to a legend of Pan-American and Cuban judo. Maurice Espinosa, affectionately known as ‘La Mole,’ leaves an indelible legacy,” the organization wrote.

Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez won several awards throughout her legendary career.

Gonzalez, a native of Havana, Cuba, was a two-time Pan American Judo champion, earning a gold medal in 2013 and 2014. She also represented Cuba in the 2016 Rio Olympics as a women’s 63kg competition contestant. Gonzalez defeated Phupu Lhamu Khatri in the first round but lost to Israel’s Yarden Gerbi in the second round of the match.

According to Inside Judo, Gonzalez competed in multiple Cuban championships and secured victories at the Pan American Open in Lima (2016) and the Panam Open in Buenos Aires. She earned bronze at various Grand Slam competitions in Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo and Baku. The star retired from the Judo world in 2017.

On Monday, the Cuban Sports University paid homage to Gonzalez with an emotional eulogy on Facebook. The university called the Havana native an “outstanding” athlete and thanked the late judo icon for her contributions to the sport.

“With great pain, the university community of Cuban sport receives the news of the passing of the outstanding Cuban judoka Maricet Espinosa González,” the university penned. “On behalf of our teachers, workers, and students, we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues.”

Gonzalez’s death comes just one year after the death of track and field star Frentorish “Tori” Bowie, who also passed away at a young age. The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist was found dead in bed at her home in Winter Garden, Florida, in May 2023. A coroner’s report noted that the beloved athlete died from childbirth complications. Bowie was around eight months pregnant and “undergoing labor” at the time of her passing.

MadameNoire sends our prayers and condolences to Gonzalez’s family during this difficult time.