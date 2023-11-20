MadameNoire Featured Video

Darius Jackson’s mother, Yhinyer Hubbard-Jackson, reportedly has a protective restraining order against the personal trainer’s father, Romel Jackson, due to abuse.

Instagram source @TheCakeDishOfficial posted screenshots of July 2020 legal documents that state Yhinyer filed and was granted a restraining order against Romel due to domestic violence. The documents were established via the Superior Court of California in Riverside County. The Instagram outlet noted that the restraining order is still in effect, and California’s government outlines that a domestic violence restraining order can be in place for up to five years.

The documents noted that Romel had to turn in, sell or store his firearms. Details surrounding the domestic violence Yhinyer experienced at the hands of Romel were not disclosed.

The information about abuse in the Jackson family comes after Hollywood multihyphenate Keke Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius, the father of her 9-month-old child.

The Nope actress, 30, documented harrowing accounts of physical and emotional abuse allegedly enacted by Darius, 29, in a legal filing earlier this month. She also included images from a Nov. 5 incident wherein she claims the personal trainer violently assaulted her.

Yhinyer and Keke’s mother, Sharon Palmer, had a heated text exchange after the latter threatened to shoot Darius in the head following the Nov. 5 abusive episode.

Yhinyer threatened to alert the authorities about what Sharon said to Darius. The Palmer matriarch replied to the other female head of household and said Yhinyer should be ashamed of raising an abusive son.

“Please do not contact me with this ridiculous childish behavior. Your son choked his own sister. Deal with his anger issues. If he attacks my daughter in her own [home] where she pays the bills, he is trespassing, and anything can happen, so he should stay away,” Sharon wrote in leaked messages.

Keke’s mother has made several abuse accusations surrounding the Jackson family men.

In a now-deleted Nov. 9 Instagram video, Sharon alleged that Darius’ brother, Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson, told her he’d been abusive to women in the past.

In leaked audio of a conversation between the Palmer matriarch and Darius, Sharon blamed the 29-year-old’s “Jerry Springer” family for enabling his abuse. She said, “Your bitch ass mama, she fucked you up. She’s the one who’s got you thinking you can go around and harass women. ‘Cause your daddy harassed her.”

Sharon dragged Darius and his whole family for filth in the lengthy audio. Hear it below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Keke Palmer Granted Custody Of Her Child And A Temporary Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson After Abuse Accusations”