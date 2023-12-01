MadameNoire Featured Video

Insecure actress DomiNque Perry has accused her former co-star and co-parent, Sarunas J. Jackson, of assault and abuse in an eyebrow-raising declaration filed in California Superior Court Nov. 28. The complaint comes just a few weeks after Keke Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius Jackson, Sarunas’ younger brother.

According to the petition obtained by People, Perry claimed that she “experienced emotional volatility, “intimidation” and “bullying” from Jackson and members of his family over the past five years. The actress, who starred as Tasha on the hit HBO comedy series, also alleged that she endured “undeserved stress” as well as “mental and physical abuse” due to Jackson’s “controlling and narcissistic behavior.”

Perry and the Games People Play actor share a 5-year-old daughter named Zen Jackson. In her petition, the actress claimed that she was never romantically involved with the 33-year-old star.

Inside the explosive complaint, Perry detailed an incident where Jackson allegedly choked her during a “heated” conversation.

In March 2020, the matriarch claimed that she was assaulted by Jackson following a heated conversation about “a person in the industry,” Radar Online noted.

She claimed that the Hollywood star “began to repeatedly call her “stupid” and allegedly said, “you talk to your mother like that, not me.” According to the complaint, Jackson allegedly “became more angry and grabbed” Perry by the throat and started “choking” her. The actress stated that she was in “shock and disbelief” as Jackson carried out the alleged attack.

Zen, who was 22 months at the time of the incident, began crying due to her parents’ dispute. When she approached the duo, Perry alleged that Jackson released her from his grasp so that she could comfort the child.

“He was so angry that he had blood coming from his mouth where he bit his tongue,” Perry alleged.

Jackson returned to Perry’s residence “a few weeks later” with “scratches all over his neck and face,” the filing noted. “I asked what happened, and he stated ‘he cornered his mom, and they were fighting.’ The choking on his behalf is the norm. He is violent with women,” Perry alleged.

Throughout the course of their rocky co-parenting journey, Perry claimed that she was constantly “blamed” for their daughter being “on the Autism Spectrum.”

“I was always nervous because I felt that I wasn’t ever good enough by the Petitioner and the family,” the complaint added, according to People.

Jackson vehemently denied Perry’s claims.

In his response declaration filed Nov. 16, Jackson claimed that he did not know where Perry’s “allegations of emotional volatility and intimidation” were coming from.

“My family and I have always welcomed [DomiNque] with open arms, inviting her to family events and showing her love and support in more ways than one,” he wrote, adding, “[DomiNque] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father. Her negative communications with others, including to peers in our industry, regarding her opinions of me have made me fear for repercussions in my career.”

Perry’s explosive complaint comes two months after Jackson filed a “Petition to Determine Parental Relationship” on Sept. 21. Jackson asked the court to grant him joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

Perry did not agree with the request, arguing that she had tried to co-parent peacefully with Jackson despite his alleged “emotional volatility.” She asked the court to award her primary custody of their daughter, noting how she had plans to raise the child in Texas near her mother. She also said that she was preparing to enroll Zen in school.

Earlier this month, Keke Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius Jackson — the father of her 8-month-old son, Leodis.

She was also issued full custody of their son. Inside her TRO complaint, the star claimed Darius assaulted her on more than one occasion. During one heated dispute, Palmer alleged that Darius “lunged” at her neck and “physically attacked” her after he “trespassed” into her home. The famous celeb submitted video evidence of her tumultuous encounter with a fitness coach to support her claims.

Under the restraining order, Darius has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their son until further notice.



