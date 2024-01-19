MadameNoire Featured Video

The Honey Pot is kicking off 2024 with a new partnership.

The plant-derived vaginal care brand has been acquired by Compass Diversified via a $380 million majority stake acquisition, according to Inc.

Beatrice “Bea” Dixon, the founder of the Atlanta-based brand, told AfroTech that the partnership was carefully considered so The Honey Pot’s mission would remain steadfast. In 2014, the entrepreneurial herbalist launched the brand after struggling with bacterial vaginosis for a year and selling her remedies to loved ones.

“We made this decision with the full intention to accelerate many of our visions for growth, including incredible innovation, providing even more education on personal wellness, and more distribution points in the U.S. and building globally,” Dixon said in an emailed statement. “The resources that a partnership of this nature provides are totally endless, and we’re excited to provide our small yet mighty team a support infrastructure that empowers us to realize the mission we set out on.”

On Instagram, the forward-thinking founder added that she was “grateful and excited for the future.”

In a message to her nearly 52,000 followers, Dixon reassured The Honey Pot’s loyal customer base that she’s remaining the company’s CEO and Chief Innovation Officer.

On the partnership, she said the Compass Diversified acquisition would help The Honey Pot “become the largest personal care brand in the world.”

“My goal while building The Honey Pot has always been to amplify the voices of humans that are often overlooked and quieted; including but not limited to the broader inequities that Black women founders experience from raising capital to scaling their businesses. That doesn’t stop now — our ability to serve more underserved humans has just been unlocked.”

AfroTech shared that The Honey Pot is set on expanding to Canada and offering body care to consumers.

“Beatrice and her team have done an amazing job building The Honey Pot Co. into a leading feminine care brand,” praised Compass Diversified CEO Elias Sabo. “We believe they have tremendous growth opportunities on the horizon. We are so excited to provide The Honey Pot Co. with the resources necessary to bring it closer to its goal of serving more people by being the number one ‘better-for-you’ personal care brand in the world.”

