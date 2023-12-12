MadameNoire Featured Video

On her 38th birthday Dec. 10, Raven-Symoné was thinking about her late brother, Blaize Pearman, who passed away last month after battling with colon cancer for “about two years.”

The actress thanked Instagram followers for all the birthday wishes she received on Dec. 11. While speaking candidly, she revealed the passing of her 31-year-old brother. Raven described her birthday as “bittersweet” and shared that Blaize transitioned last month, in November.

“He’s in a better place now. He’s loved and missed. And the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family have been a roller coaster,” the former child star said solemnly.

After letting her late brother know she loves him, The Best Podcast Ever host said, “I love you, guys — my family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system, and I love you all.”

Raven noted that Blaize’s birthday is Dec. 16. In her post’s caption, she said it was “hard to fully celebrate” her latest trip around the sun while knowing “I’m here and he is not.”

The multitalented entertainer received support and condolences from fans and fellow celebs.

Former Disney Channel stars who commented included Sabrina Bryan, Monique Coleman, Kiely Williams and Giovonnie Samuels. Other notable names who sent love Raven’s way were Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Robin Thede.

Raven and Blaize were born to Lydia Gaulden and Christopher B. Pearman. The two siblings were the couple’s only children.

On occasion, Blaize would post photos on Instagram of himself and Raven having brother-sister bonding time.

In December 2019, he uploaded a snapshot of the Raven’s Home star sleeping while he enjoyed a drink by her side. “You know you’re getting old when you are sleeping, and there are free drinks to be had!!! Happy Birthday @ravensymone. Embarrassing photos are the best!!!” he teasingly captioned the siblings’ sweet photo.

One of Blaize’s posts was him playfully scheming about snagging his sister’s sunglasses. Another of the duo showed them doing silly poses underneath a neon sign that said “Lovely Buns.”

RIP to Blaize. We send Raven and her brother’s other loved ones many condolences during their time of grief.

