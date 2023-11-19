MadameNoire Featured Video

Many questions remain following the untimely death of Asap Fresh — a young male rapper in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, who passed away in early November.

According to the Haitian Times, the musician was killed and then burned in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, sometime this month. The young rapper had been missing since Nov. 3, and his mother confirmed his death while speaking on Radio Television Caraibes Nov. 6. The musician was born Cuvier Marc Daniel and, at one point, changed his rap name to Asap Jexus Subzna.

The bereaved woman shared sparing details, as what led to the rapper’s final moments remains a mystery. The Haitian Times reported that the mother said a police officer named “Baby” allegedly took Asap “to a performance at the Dynasty Club in Sarthe, a suburb in Port-au-Prince.”

The outlet relayed no other identifying information about the officer. That said, the car that the law enforcement authority drove was found close to the National Company of Industrial Parks Nov. 1.

Assumably, Asap’s remains were those found in the “partially burned” car. The exact date of the musician’s death remains unknown.

The source noted that the budding Haitian rapper “was best known for ‘Dodama,’ a song that swept through the working-class neighborhoods and the hearts of young people.” YouTube has the song listed underneath the musician’s Asap Jexus moniker.

Asap was a part of a hip-hop trio named G-Shytt, including Cator G-Shytt and 47 G-Shytt, according to L’Union Suite, a famous Haitian platform. The latter noted that Asap started creating trap music in 2018 when he was 17.

In 2017, his “Balen Boujii” remix of Migos’ chart-topper “Bad and Boujee” was praised by Fader.

“Rapping about magic, voodoo, and how his country’s greatness is under-appreciated, his flow is spot on, and he puts his own very stoked sauce on the record, somehow matching the combined cool of all four original ‘Bad and Boujee’ creators,” penned Nazuk Kochhar for the music site.

Play

L’Union Suite added that the artist’s 2021 song “Defans Elefan” “became extremely popular on TikTok and other streaming platforms.”

Play

Asap was musically connected to Rich the Kid. The “Plug Walk” rapper wrote, “RIP BRO” in the comments of the first pinned post on the late musician’s Instagram page.

Jeffrey Bleek Joseph, Asap’s manager, also confirmed the late artist’s untimely passing.

Joseph has lamented the musician’s loss and posted several posts on Instagram in Asap’s memory. Portions of his various captions, when translated to English, say:

“Thank you.” “My son for life, please tell me it’s not true…” “One day I will leave all the work you left for your mother.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Father Of 1 Dead After Shot And Killed In Lobby Of His Crown Heights Apartment Building”