Kshana Ashley, 29, is grieving the loss of her boyfriend, Rick Cumberbatch, 32, who was shot multiple times in his Crown Heights, Brooklyn, apartment building lobby Oct. 23.

According to the New York Daily News, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a building on New York Avenue near Prospect Place. Tenants in the apartment complex reportedly called 911 and reported the shooting after sounds of gunshots rose from the lobby.

Ashely told the outlet that her boyfriend didn’t even step out of his Crown Heights building before his attacker[s] shot him in the head and body. The morning after Cumberbatch’s late-night murder, the heartbroken girlfriend reportedly sobbed in the lobby where his dried blood remained.

The New York Daily News shared that the couple was still fresh in their romance — only dating for a few months before Cumberbatch’s murder. Tragically, Ashley recalled that the lovers spoke on the phone shortly before her boyfriend was shot. As she detailed their last phone call, Ashley said the 32-year-old told her he was stepping outside to “get something from somebody.”

“They got him right here,” she said while standing at the lobby crime scene. “This is so sad.”

“I had to come here because I couldn’t believe it,” she continued. ” I had to come here to really visualize (it). Everybody’s calling me but I’m like, ‘There’s no way, I was just on the phone with him!'”

“He didn’t have beef with nobody. This is why I’m confused,” she mourned. “And why they thought to come where he lay his head at?”

The victim, a father of one, died after being transported to Kings County Hospital in East Flatbush. He heartbreakingly leaves behind his 9-year-old daughter, Ashley, his sister Rikida Cumberbatch, and other loved ones.

Rikida lovingly remembered her brother on Facebook and shared that she’s struggling to accept his life was taken so abruptly.

“Literally decided to have a candle lighting last minute and the family and the hood showed up and showed out for you…” she posted Oct. 24.

Police reportedly recovered around five shell casings at the crime scene. There have been no arrests made, and further details regarding Cumberbatch’s murder are unknown at this time.

