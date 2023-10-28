MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami is ready to “settle down” with the right partner, but until she finds true romance, the star is having fun living life to the fullest with her on-again-off-again beau, Diddy.

On Oct. 26, the 29-year-old femcee opened up about her longing for a monogamous relationship during an appearance on The Breakfast Club with her City Girls groupmate JT.

“I’m about to be 30. I got kids, and my son don’t got a father. So, eventually, he needs like a father figure,” Yung Miami said when asked to expound upon her X post in March when she told fans she wouldn’t be “sharing” her “next nigga.”

“I need to settle down and show them, like you know, I can’t be a City Girl forever.”

In June 2022, Diddy and the Caresha Please host confirmed they were in an open relationship. The duo are often seen partying together and canoodling on lavish trips. However, in recent months, Yung Miami has been vocal about her desire for a committed relationship.

When Charlemagne asked the star if she was still dating Diddy despite her desire for monogamy, the mother of two replied, “I mean, y’all always see us together, right? That nigga can’t leave me alone. He told y’all. I’m a park baby. I’m fun.”

The “Act Bad” rapper continued, “We just be vibing. That’s my nigga when I’m with him. Like right now, I ain’t with him. So, I don’t know what he’s doing, but when I fly to LA or Miami—we get back together. This my first older man, and I love it. That man don’t get tired.”

Later in the show, former TMZ reporter Loren LoRosa questioned if Yung Miami would ditch Diddy if she found everlasting romance.

“Yeah, if it gets to that point, if I find somebody,” the “Twerkulator” artist said without hesitation. “Because if you don’t want to settle down, what you want me to do?”

JT, who has been settled down with her rapper boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert since 2021, said she was happy in her committed relationship with the hip-hop artist.

However, the 30-year-old rhymer did admit that sometimes Lil Uzi Vert isn’t accepting of her bold City Girl persona.

“You can’t tell my man I ain’t no City Girl,” the Miami bred said during her Breakfast Club appearance. “I don’t be outside. He just thinks that I have a City Girl mentality.”

According to JT, sometimes Uzi doesn’t know how to handle her independence and boisterous personality.

“It don’t matter where you put me in the world; I’m just so 305. We just talk crazy,” she laughed.

Watch Yung Miami and JT’s full Breakfast Club interview below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: ACT BAD: Diddy Drops Hella Stacks And Gets Cozy With ‘Bestie’ Yung Miami