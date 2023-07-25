MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy and Yung Miami were out actin’ bad together in Miami despite their recent split.

The two sported casual looks while they danced to their “Act Bad” summer single. Diddy seemed particularly fun and flirty while Miami played things cool with her on-again, off-again boo. The duo partied it up at DJ Goldenboy’s birthday bash at Liv Miami July 22. The venue noted that the festivities were hosted by “Diddy and Friends.”

The music mogul and Miami’s club rendezvous came days after Diddy was called out by Southside — the father of Miami’s youngest child, 3-year-old daughter Summer.

On July 20, the 808 Mafia music producer tagged Diddy and wrote, “Come get yo bitch my nigga” on Instagram.

In early July, speculation stirred after Miami and Southside posted clips from the same music studio around the same time. It’s still unclear whether the co-parents were together for something regarding their child, a musical collab or something romantic.

Miami clarified in April that she and Diddy had ended their unique love affair.

The City Girls star said she and the mogul were still on good terms despite their single statuses.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man,” she told The Cut. “We had our own situation; I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me. I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

In March, the femcee said that her next romantic relationship would remain out of the public eye. She bluntly tweeted, “I’m not sharing my next nigga,” to her over 1.6 million followers. A follow-up tweet added, “Have fun like young people, love like old folks.”

