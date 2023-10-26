MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Playboy model and struggling singer Iliana Fischer strongly believes that her financial and health woes are connected to “a witchcraft spell” conjured by born-again Christian, Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. Fischer dropped the bizarre allegation during an interview with the Sun Oct. 23.

On Monday, the Sony recording artist told the Sun she believes she may have been “spiritually attacked” by the saved entrepreneur. In 2021, the troubled singer filed a lawsuit against White alleging that she copied the chorus from her 2018 song, “Hate Me Too” featuring rapper Jordan Lee.

After the lawsuit was dismissed in 2022, Fischer claimed she suffered extreme hardship including an eviction and homelessness. Doctors also discovered a 7-inch tumor on her right ovary.

“I have good reason – and I’m gonna sound crazy – but I wouldn’t put it past that woman to be involved in some religious cult or Illuminati, and this born-again Christian shit that she’s trying to pull is some sort of cover-up,” Fischer said.

“I have not experienced these kinds of weird things, one catastrophe after another – homelessness, illness, and, it’s certainly clear, there’s a spiritual attack and I believe it’s coming from that woman.”

Doubling down on her theory, Fischer claimed that she had suffered from “nightmares” involving “reptiles and snakes” ever since she filed a lawsuit against the former OnlyFans creator.

“My pastor has been giving me exorcisms, holy oil, prayers, rituals, all Christian-based. His grandmother in Brazil was a witch doctor for major celebrities in the ’70s and ’80s,” Fischer revealed, before accusing celebrities like White of “stealing from those who are struggling and actually have the creativity.”

The struggling artist added, “She [White] has displayed no talent, other than ruthlessness, but is living in a $4 million house and I’m suffering homelessness. Something is askew.”

Fisher released “Hate Me Too” via Soundcloud in 2018. In 2020, the former stripper scored a Sony distribution deal for her debut album, Fuego, which features the catchy pop song.

Six months after the song was released, she was notified by a friend that White had plucked the chorus from “Hate Me Too” and used it for her 2021 single “Doom.”

In the song, Fischer croons the phrase, “If I were you, I’d hate me too” repeated four times. The lyrics to White’s chorus in “Doom” read:

“Bitch if I was you, I’d hate me too.”

Play

Fisher initially filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against White in May 2021, but the suit was dismissed in September 2022 because copyright infringement cases are federal crimes and require litigation in a federal courthouse.

According to the Sun, Fischer re-filed the suit in federal court in November 2022, but she was told she would need to provide evidence of White’s copyright infringement.

Copyright is a legal protection that gives the owner of an original piece of work the exclusive legal right to reproduce, publish, sell or distribute their work.

“This means that the original creators of products and anyone they give authorization to are the only ones with the exclusive right to reproduce the work,” Investopedia notes. Sound recordings, musical compositions, books and articles are all forms of creative work that can be protected under copyright.

Fisher alleged she tried to contact Chyna personally about the copyright infringement but received no reply.

According to the Sun, in June, a Central District of California Court judge ruled that “Fischer had missed the deadline to oppose Chyna’s motion for pleadings in her favor, which was granted.”

At the time, the struggling model claimed she was under financial hardship. According to appeal docs obtained by the outlet, in the last 12 months, Fischer claimed she made $1,631 from Uber Eats, $2996 from airline work and $5,899 from background acting.

“I currently do not have my own place to live and [I’m] in poverty,” the former Playboy muse wrote in her appeal.

Fischer told the outlet she hopes her lawsuit against White will lead the star to become truly saved because right now, she’s not buying the matriarch’s born-again Christian image.

“I have changed other people’s lives. I’ve changed the lives of dancers. I used to be a stripper before – and I know strippers that have now turned to Christ,” Fischer said, adding:

“I’m hoping that if I get nothing out of this monetarily, then I was the one who led Blac Chyna to Christ. Although I’m not fully convinced she’s a born-again Christian and doing this to impress the courts. Her motivation is always money.”

White embarked on her “spiritual journey” in March to transform her bad girl persona. As previously reported, the influencer and entrepreneur opted for plastic surgery to remove some of her body enhancements. So far, the “Cash Only” emcee has ditched her butt and breast implants and removed her face fillers. She also said sayonara to her demonic Baphomet tattoo and her OnlyFans account, where she reportedly made millions.

RELATED CONTENT: Blac Chyna Received Her Doctorate, But The Internet Thinks It’s A Sham