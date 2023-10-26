MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Joc shared his controversial two cents about Jeezy filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai in a snippet of a VLADTV interview posted on YouTube Oct. 24.

Born Jasiel Amon Robinson, the 43-year-old media personality said he wasn’t surprised when he heard fellow Atlanta-repping rapper Jeezy, 46, file for his marriage’s dissolution. Joc weighed in on Jeannie’s past when interviewer Shawn Prez noted that The Real former co-host was previously married to a white man, Freddy Harteis, with whom she strictly didn’t want to have children. The interviewer also mentioned when Jeannie infamously and cringely said in 2014 that she liked her “dark meat on the side” regarding dating Black men.

The “I Know You See It” rapper argued that Jeannie got involved with Jeezy because she was “willing to date Black on the side.” Joc assumed that dating interracially with a Black man was something Jeannie may not have gotten “in her regular life.”

“The Black man to her at that point in her life, when she made that statement, was possibly like a vacation. ‘This is to set my future up [marrying Freddy] — and I’ll vacation on the side…’ But it’s different when you vacation for a living [marrying Jeezy],” Joc outlined.

The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper seemed equally unfazed when Shawn said the word on the street was that Jeezy and Jeannie were splitting because of “family values and expectations.”

Joc explained that he didn’t believe in the rumors behind the divorce filing. Instead, he argued that Jeannie’s personal beliefs were probably why the “Put On” rapper got married to the former talk show host in the first place.

“He may have married her because of her core values,” Joc argued. “There’s certain things that she wouldn’t do because of her family — that’s the reason he was willing to buy into that and tie into that.”

“You gotta get under the surface,” the 43-year-old added. “The surface looks good, but underneath the surface, there’s whole other stories going on.”

Joc inferred that the issue in the couple’s marriage may stem from Jeezy.

Joc said the fellow rapper may have loved and committed to Jeannie, but things in Jeezy’s life right now may have interfered with their marriage. Joc mentioned the “Soul Survivor” artist has been promoting new music, on a book tour and continuously facing business deals.

While Jeannie may have initially fit the bill of the type of wife Joc wanted when they tied the knot, Joc highlighted that the former co-host’s gig on The Real ended a little over a year after the couple wed. Other factors that may have influenced the marriage’s dynamic that the 43-year-old former player pointed out were the couple welcoming daughter Monaco Jenkins in January 2022 and Jeezy being out on the road touring.

Because of the differences and life’s timing, Joc noted that the marriage may not have been what either party expected it to be when they first said, ‘I do.’

In an intimate ceremony, Jeezy and Jeannie tied the knot in March 2021 at their Atlanta home.

Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023 and said the couple’s marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation,” according to People. The rapper’s filing also noted that the husband and wife were “living in a bona fide state of separation.” He requested joint custody of the couple’s child.

In an Oct. 13 Sherri interview, Jeannie said the couple’s daughter Monaco had been her “North Star” throughout the difficulty of the adults’ divorce.

“I can definitely tell you that. I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her because today, I’m able to look at her, and I can say, what would I advise you? If you were in my shoes? And it changes everything,” The Real former co-host told Sherri Shepherd. “So I’m so thankful to be a mom, and I’m thankful to have her.”

