On Easter Sunday, Blac Chyna laid her fashion burdens at a massive cross in a dramatic fashion shoot. The 34-year-old influencer donned a stunning Lena Berisha strapless white and hot pink gown with a gathered bodice and massive fishtail train, and matching gloves.

Her face served a subtle beat, and her wistful pin-curl coif made the former vixen look like an angel in the Lena Berisha masterpiece.

In one photo, the mother of two stood in front of a giant cross as she raised her hands up to praise the sanctified sculpture.

“And he said to them, ‘Do not be alarmed. You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen; He is not here. See the place where they laid Him. Mark 16:6,'” Chyna captioned the post.

The 34-year-old model ended her dramatic Easter Sunday photo shoot with a highly produced video that showed her praying to the gigantic cross, again.

“He is Risen,” the honorary doctorate student wrote.

Though Chyna’s newly-turned leaf is inspiring- it’s a lot. And admittedly, the Baltimore native has been looking happier and healthier ever since she embarked on her “spiritual journey” in March. MADAMENOIRE previously reported last month, the influencer and entrepreneur opted for plastic surgery to remove some of her body enhancements. So far, the “Doom” rapper has ditched her butt and breast implants and removed her face fillers. She also said sayonara to her demonic Aspreviously reported last month, the influencer and entrepreneur opted for plastic surgery to remove some of her body enhancements. So far, the “Doom” rapper has ditched her butt and breast implants and removed her face fillers. She also said sayonara to her demonic Baphomet tattoo and her OnlyFans account, where she reportedly made millions.

Social media reacts to Blac Chyna’s Easter Sunday Photo Shoot

The good “doctor” sent Instagram into a tizzy with her Easter Sunday photos, with some fans taking to social media to praise the star.

A few people weren’t feeling the Zeus Network alum’s sacred shoot. They thought the images felt “fake and forced.”

Supporters rushed in to defend the model, arguing that her holy rebrand should be “celebrated.”

Sadly, even with all of the love and support, it seems like Chyna has failed to gain respect from her mother Tokyo Toni, who should really be her biggest fan.

Toni has been talking smack about the reborn celeb’s transformation ever since she turned her life over to God. Last week, the troubled mom took to Instagram to throw dirt on her daughter’s spiritual journey, calling it a “PR Stunt.”

“I am God’s child. Not Chyna. Chyna is a PR stunt. C’mon bitch we know better,” Toni said. “I don’t give a fuck if she don’t never talk to me again in life. I raised her, had her, taught her..she know everything. This bitch is faking. In Jesus name stop her, right now. Put her back for playing with you, Lord. Take her name out the last book of life if she playing with you Lord. In Jesus name.”

During a recent interview with blogger Anthony Lofties, Chyna opened up about her mother’s disparaging comments. The star said all she could do is love her angry momma from afar. She also claimed it was just the “devil” talking.

Whatever the case, if the 34-year-old loves the Lord, we love it for her.

