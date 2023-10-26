MadameNoire Featured Video

Britney Spears claimed she had “no idea” her ex-husband Kevin Federline had children with actress Shar Jackson when they began dating in the summer of 2004.

“Kevin had a ‘bad boy’ image. Still, I had no idea when we met that he had a toddler, nor that his ex-girlfriend was eight months pregnant with his second baby,” the “Toxic” crooner penned in her new memoir — The Woman in Me — which hit stores Oct. 24, Page Six reported.

“I was clueless. I was living in a bubble, and I didn’t have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from. I had no idea until after we’d been together for a while and someone told me, ‘You know he has a new baby, right?’”

At the time, Federline and Jackson were co-parenting their daughter Kori Madison Federline, whom they welcomed in 2002. The formerly engaged pair welcomed their son Kaleb Michael Jackson in July 2004, but shortly after Kaleb’s birth, Federline left the Hollywood star for the pop singer.

In her new memoir, Spears said she was shocked upon learning of Federline’s family with Jackson.

“‘You have kids?’ I said. ‘You have children? Not only one child but two children?’” she wrote of the intense moment she confronted the former rapper and dancer about his children with the actress.

Spears, 41, was called a home wrecker shortly after her complicated love triangle with Federline and Jackson made headlines. The allegations were exacerbated when Jackson claimed she was still in a relationship with the “Snap” rapper when he began dating the pop icon.

Despite backlash, Spears went on to marry the choreographer. The pair welcomed two children together: sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. Sadly Spears’ love story with the celeb came to an end in 2006 after she filed for divorce. The split was finalized in 2007 following a difficult custody battle.

Spears detailed the emotional turmoil she experienced during her rough custody case with Federline in her new memoir.

“Kevin tried to convince everyone that I was completely out of control,” she wrote. “He started to say I shouldn’t have my kids anymore — at all.”

According to the star, her tough custody battle and the loss of her late Aunt Sandra is what led to her attacking a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella in 2007.

“I am willing to admit that in the throes of severe postpartum depression, abandonment by my husband, the torture of being separated from my two babies, the death of my adored aunt Sandra, and the constant drumbeat of pressure from paparazzi, I’d begin to think in some ways like a child,” she penned, according to People.

As for Federline, he eventually apologized to Jackson for leaving her to date Spears.

On the season finale of Celebrity Fit Club in 2010, the hip-hop dancer brought his ex-fiancée to tears when he apologized for the “pain” he caused during their relationship.

“I’ve been really selfish. I guess I got so wrapped up in all this other shit that I never really got a chance to sit back and apologize to you. I really do want you to know that I am sorry,” he said before the two hugged one another.

