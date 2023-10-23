MadameNoire Featured Video

Sherri Shepherd pissed off diehard Britney Spears fans when she called the pop singer “crazy” during an interview on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live Oct. 18. The actress and comedian was joined by Issa Rae during Wednesday’s episode.

The drama started after Shepherd and Rae shared their honest thoughts about the embattled singer when asked if they gave “a damn” about the 41-year-old celeb’s upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

Rae, 38, said she was looking forward to reading about all of the “tea” packed within Spears’ juicy memoir.

“She said that [her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake] cheated on her with another celebrity!” the Insecure star and creator told Cohen, referencing an excerpt from the book that went viral earlier this month.

Surprised by the tidbit, Shepherd gasped, “Another Mouseketeer?”

When Cohen asked the 56-year-old talk show host if she gave “a damn” about the book, The View alum candidly replied, “Not really, ’cause how many chapters are you gonna have — crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy and crazy.”

Shocked by Shepherd’s remark, Rae shouted, “Sherri!”

The comedian responded unapologetically, “I said it.”

On X (formerly Twitter) fans of Spears dragged Shepherd for poking fun at the pop icon’s mental health struggles following her Watch What Happens Live appearance.

The “Toxic” hitmaker was placed under a court-approved conservatorship in 2008 after several public outbursts raised questions about the state of her mental health.

The media raised an eyebrow when Spears made the rebellious decision to shave off all of her hair in 2007. That same year, the former Disney star made headlines after she attacked a member of the paparazzi’s car with an umbrella.

Some netizens claimed Shepherd was the reason why Spears was a “victim” of public “scrutiny.”

Another user wrote that the 56-year-old star was being “dismissive” of the “Lucky” crooner’s “trauma.”

“Britney Spears deserves the Congressional Gold Medal or another civilian honor. Who else has single-handedly pushed the public to reexamine conservatorships to the degree she has? And so much more,” the user added.

A few stans of the Grammy Award-winning pop singer called Shepherd “nasty” and a Wendy Williams wannabe.

Spears’ forthcoming memoir — which will hit shelves on Oct. 24 — will detail her tumultuous fight to end her 13-year-long conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her personal life and finances.

Spears also opens up about the emotional and mental pitfalls she suffered during the intense period.

According to an excerpt obtained by People Oct. 19, Spears writes that she was suffering from intense “grief” following the death of her aunt when she made the bold decision to shave off her hair. The death of her late aunt occurred around the same time she was embroiled in a heated custody battle with her former husband, Kevin Federline.

“With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom,” the star pens in the upcoming memoir.

“Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again. I didn’t even really know how to take care of myself.”

Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

