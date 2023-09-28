MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sept. 26, DaBaby took to TikTok to tease his forthcoming self-directed “movie,” and fans had much to say. In the short clip, the “BOP” rapper donned a layered lace front wig as his stylist used a flat iron and other products to doctor up the hair.

DaBaby — real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — looked stressed throughout the entire process.

“I look like a bitch now. I don’t know how y’all do this,” the Grammy-nominated rapper told his female stylist. “This hair all in y’all face.”

When the hair expert suggested putting a closure in to make the wig look natural, DaBaby fired back, “I don’t want no closure!”

“What that is right there? That’s Glue? That’s Got2b Glue,” he said later in the hilarious clip. “Yeah, I know what the fuck that is. You lying!”

At the end of the video, the hip-hop star told fans he had “a new respect” for women who put time and effort into their beauty routine.

“This bad bitch shit ain’t easy. I got a new respect for this sh—t. This sh*t more scarier than going to the dentist, the doctor — all that sh*t,” the North Carolina resident said in the funny TikTok clip.

On Instagram, DaBaby – who will be dropping his new movie along with a new song on Sept. 29 – wrote that he was “going through it” during his lace front installation session.

“Ion know how the bad b*tches do it! Y’all the truth!” he added.

After the clip went viral across social media, netizens cracked jokes about the rapper’s lace front wig.

“Lookin’ like a pimp named Slick Back,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

“What in the Kat Williams?” another internet comedian commented.

Some people joked that the 31-year-old rapper was channeling a look similar to Andre 3000 in the “Hey Ya” music video.

One internet troll chimed in, “Changing looks won’t save his music career, though.”

Ouch!

A few women on Instagram got a kick out of watching the “Suge” artist squirm and complain throughout his lace front wig install.

“This what women mean when we say pain is beauty, sir. The process ain’t easy & you just did the hair part of it,” one fan penned.

Another amused netizen commented, “Wait till the hot comb comes into play to lay it down.”

He’s not ready for the hot comb.

DaBaby appears to be making a comeback after a series of controversial events threatened to tear his career apart.

The hip-hop star’s music career was on the fritz in 2021 after he made a homophobic slur at the Rolling Loud festival. The embarrassing moment came a year after the Charlotte-based rhymer was caught on video punching a female fan.

DaBaby’s reputation was tarnished even further when he teamed up with rapper-turned-convicted felon Tory Lanez on a dumb track called “SKAT” following Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 shooting incident. He later alleged that he slept with his Houston femcee on his petty “Boogeyman” track in 2022.

After a good old clean-up on aisle six, it looks like DaBaby is trying to put his controversial past behind him.

Earlier this month, the patriarch dropped three music videos for his freestyle remixes to “Deli,” “Peaches & Eggplants,” and “Sittin On Top Of The World.”



