Controversial rapper DaBaby is letting his talents speak for him on his ongoing comeback journey. Following the release of the highly praised “Shake Sumn,” which hit #1 on Urban Radio charts, DaBaby dropped the music videos to his freestyle remixes this week on Tuesday (Sept. 5), Wednesday (Sept. 6) and Thursday (Sept. 7).

The music video and tracks to “Sellin Crack,” “Ghetto Girls,” and “Shake Sumn” are already out, but DaBaby had more in store for his fans. The 31-year-old rapper announced he released the music videos to three of his freestyle remixes on YouTube, gaining much approval from fans.

The remixes are “Peaches & Eggplants,” (originally performed by Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage), “DELI” (originally Ice Spice’s song) and “Sittin On Top Of The World” (by Burna Boy).

These aren’t the “Rockstar” rapper’s first freestyle remixes. In fact, he has been doing tracks like these for years.

Four years ago, the rapper did a freestyle to the City Girls’ “Act Up” hit. He did on to Latto’s “Big Energy” and with Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop.”

These freestyles are a testament to DaBaby’s rapping and freestyling capabilities, which were overshadowed by the controversies surrounding the rapper.

And real talk… “Deli” is fire!

DaBaby rose to prominence after releasing his debut 2019 album “Baby on Baby.” However, he’d repeatedly dampen his image, from slapping a female fan and getting booed off the stage before singing a note to collaborating with Tory Lanez after he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

But what really soured his image was his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud and the Megan allegations.

“[If] you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put a cellphone light in the air,” DaBaby told his Rolling Loud audience in 2021. He then tried to justify his words by saying his gay fans didn’t have the “deadly” diseases because they’re not “nasty gay n***as” or “junkies.”

Amid Megan’s legal battle, DaBaby released “Boogeyman” on his “Baby On Baby 2” album, alleging he and the “Savage” rapper slept together.

It’s now 2023, and the rapper has simply promoted new music, performed and spent time with his children. He was even all smiles with baby mama DaniLeigh recently to celebrate their daughter Velour’s birthday.

DaBaby fans can listen to the “Peaches & Eggplants,” “DELI” AND “Sittin On Top Of The World” freestyle remixes on YouTube. They won’t find it on Spotify or any other major music streaming service because they prohibit freestyles with instrumental tracks that belong to other artists.