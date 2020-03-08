Rapper Da Baby Caught On Video Punching Female Fan In Crowd

Da Baby is facing backlash after being seen in a video hitting a female fan with a hard punch after a performance last night in Clearwater, FL. After performing at the Wind Splash 2020, the Charlotte, NC native was set to host an official after party at the Whiskey North nightclub in Tampa, FL. While walking through the crowd, an overzealous fan hit him in the face with her phone. Da Baby then punched her in her face, knocking her back almost to the ground in a video according to TMZ. His actions didn’t sit well with partygoers and he was reportedly booed out of the venue before his hosting gig could even begin.

Baby called for his followers on Instagram to send him a video of the fan hitting him in the face first at a good angle and even offered them $10,000 for the footage. That video was followed by him asking his followers to help him track her down and get her full name so he can take legal action.

“Who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active?”

The woman told TMZ that Da Baby hit her when it was actually the woman next to her that hit him in his eye.

He did issue an apology via Instagram and said he didn’t know it was a female he was hitting because he was blinded by the flash on the phone.

“I do sincerely apologize,” he said. “I Do. I am very sorry that that was a female on the other end of that flashlight.”

Da Baby is becoming known for handing out knockouts regularly and become aggressive when provoked. Back in September, he punched a fan that touched his diamond chain during a performance. He also was accused of allegedly punching a music promoter over shorting him $10,000 of a $30,000 payment for a New Year’s Eve performance at a Miami Beach nightclub, which he was arrested for. The 28-year-old’s security guard was even seen punching a female fan after Da Baby jumped in the crowd during a performance at the FreeWater Block Party in New Orleans after she got a little too close. In January, he shoved a hotel employee that insisted on taking a picture of the “Bop” rapper after he declined because he was with his daughter.