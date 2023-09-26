MadameNoire Featured Video

Updates on Tory Lanez’s life in prison paint the picture of an abysmal reality that he and his camp seemingly deny.

Based on law enforcement accounts, TMZ reported Sept. 23 that Lanez is now in the custody of North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. The musician is reportedly under administrative segregation, meaning he is isolated from the prison’s general population and frequently checked on by guards. The “Say It” artist was allegedly separated from other inmates due to his high-profile status and must be handcuffed anytime guards take him elsewhere in the prison.

In addition to the time he spends alone in his cell, he also bathes alone and spends his outdoor time with no one to interact with.

The artist’s meals, which he eats by his lonesome, include beef hash, hot cereal, boiled eggs and bologna sandwiches.

A source that informed a Sept. 25 published story for Page Six said the Canadian musician was “scared for his life and safety” — feeling like “an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status.”

“He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback,” the source allegedly added. “He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers.”

A member of Lanez’s legal team, Ceasar McDowell, completely contrasted the news of Lanez’s frightfulness in a story released Sept. 25 by TMZ.

McDowell relayed that the musician was fearless about prison and wanted to be among the general population. The representative claimed that Lanez believed he’d fair safely and well outside the protective wing where he’s currently held.

The musician entered North Kern State Prison Sept. 19. He is serving a 10-year sentence in connection to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020.

On Sept. 25, Lanez’s Instagram account posted a chipper-sounding audio message — recorded from prison — that was addressed to his fans.

The singer said he was happy to be out of the “bullshit county jail” where people allegedly hated on him, “a young fly nigga.” He condemned his jailhouse living and described it as a “24-hour lockdown” in a “half-sized cell” with no windows or mirrors.

The musician said his head remained “held high” and that he’s in “great spirits,” with his “drive and ambition growing stronger and stronger every day” from behind bars. He also promised that new music was on the way.

