Megan Thee Stallion is doing her part to spread the word on mental health awareness — and check in on fellow hotties who might be struggling.

In a PSA released Sept. 26, the 28-year-old Houston native shared the many ways she’s been told to be strong amid life’s lowest points or when her mental health may have needed more support.

“But to be everything for everybody — it wears on you,” Megan vulnerably stated. “They say Black don’t crack, but it can. I can. We all can.”

The Traumazine artist emphasized that “it’s OK not to be OK.” She told viewers to reach out to those who may need support and said: “Being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”

Megan is the face of the Seize the Awkward campaign, a collaborative effort of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the JED Foundation (a mental health-focused nonprofit protecting America’s youth), and the Ad Council.

A press release noted that Seize the Awkward is geared towards inspiring and preparing those 16-24 to open up about mental health with their friends. Moreover, the campaign especially wants to equip Black and Hispanic youth “with accessible and useful resources” to discuss mental health and “spot the signs” of a struggling peer.

“I’m proud to team up with Seize the Awkward and use my platform to help normalize conversations around mental health,” Megan said in a statement. “It’s important that we regularly check in on our friends and family and make sure to show empathy, encouragement, and love when they’re struggling. A strong support system can make a powerful difference in someone’s life.”

Megan’s website, BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com, offers a variety of resources for people to explore ways of nourishing and coping with their mental health. The site includes links to relevant podcast episodes, a directory of culturally sensitive organizations, and inclusive helplines for those who need someone to talk to.

The Grammy winner has been vulnerable throughout her time in the limelight about how a series of heart-wrenching events left her navigating difficult moments, often alone.

The “Anxiety” artist’s father, Joseph Pete Jr., passed away when she was 15 — but her mother and biggest supporter, Holly Thomas, died amid her meteoric rise in the music industry.

Thomas passed away in March 2019 from brain cancer, only two weeks before the musician experienced the passing of her great-grandmother, who was another beacon of hope in her life.

In addition to the deaths she suffered early in her mainstream career, Megan’s highly publicized legal battle with Canadian musician Tory Lanez has also weighed heavily on her mental health.

Since Lanez shot the femcee in the foot during a July 2020 incident, Megan has condemned how her trauma has been trivialized and how she’s been subjected to vicious online bullying for being a victim.

“It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me,” she wrote in April of those who questioned her account of the shooting.

