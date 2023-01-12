MadameNoire Featured Video

Well, this certainly wasn’t on our 2023 bingo card. 50 Cent is apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for his persistent trolling throughout her turbulent shooting trial with Tory Lanez. This is monumental, given that the rapper has a history of relentlessly poking fun at big named celebs online, with little to no remorse.

This week, the former G-Unit rapper gave fans a peek at his vulnerable side during an interview with Real 92.3’s Big Boy. With a sincere look on his face, 50 apologized to the Houston femcee for poking fun at the 2020 shooting incident online.

50 Cent says he felt like Megan Thee Stallion was lying in her 2022 Interview with Gayle King

During the interview, the New York native said that initially, he felt like Megan was lying about being intimate with Lanez after he watched her emotional sitdown with Gayle King in April 2022. The lie, which we all know is true now, made him question if the assault actually occurred.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 said in the interview, which was shared by The Shade Room. “I said some things, and it was because… On social media, I posted things that, when she was with Gayle [King], she said: ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said: ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’”

50 continued, “At that point, I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying – to me.”

The Branson Cognac CEO didn’t believe Meg for almost a year, but his perspective on the case changed drastically when Tory Lanez’s frantic jail call to Kelsey Harris surfaced in December. On the leaked call, Lanez repeatedly apologized for shooting Megan.

“When I heard the phone conversation – that made me feel like, ‘Oh shit,’” 50 added. “’ Now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court, too.”

Soulja Boy urges the entire Hip-Hop industry to apologize to Megan

The “In Da Club” hitmaker appeared to be a diehard nonbeliever of Meg’s testimony against Lanez. Throughout the case, he shared insensitive memes about Megan. At one point, he even compared the “WAP” rapper to Jussie Smollett, who was convicted for lying about his hate crime assault in 2019. Luckily, now, it looks like he’s taking the high road and supporting Megan.

50 isn’t the only rapper standing with the Grammy winner. Soulja Boy recently took to Instagram live urging the entire Hip-Hop industry to apologize to Megan. He even threatened to lay hands on Tory if was released from prison, TMZ reported.

Play

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted Dec. 23 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. His scheduled hearing has been pushed back to Feb. 28.

RELATED CONTENT: Candace Owens Came To Megan Thee Stallion’s Defense And Showed A Side Folks Haven’t Seen Before