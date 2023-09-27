MadameNoire Featured Video

Get your fall ‘fits together. CultureCon is coming back to New York for its first-ever two-day event.

CultureCon NYC will return to the Brooklyn Navy Yard for an entire weekend of immersive experiences, skill-building workshops, and opportunities to connect with like-minded creatives across diverse industries.

CultureCon is a yearly celebration of the culture and the innovators who make it happen. Founded by Imani Ellis, the buzzworthy summit provides a dynamic space for visionaries to gather, learn and exchange ideas. Today, the annual “Creative Homecoming” is among the most sought-after networking events for diverse creatives.

While this summer’s West Coast debut of CultureCon LA provided a “warm, vibey” networking experience, CultureCon NYC is focused on the “practical next steps” for creators ready to execute their vision.

The CultureCon NYC Experience

This year’s NYC event will feature a new feature: the Creative Careers job fair. Attendees can connect with recruiters across industries, explore new opportunities, and network in real time.

Elevate your skill set with workshops designed to fuel your ambitions. From “Marketing Masterclasses” to “Finding Your Creative Spark,” this year’s workshop line-up will boost your confidence and empower your next move.

In between the immersive brand activations, workshops and speaker panels, attendees can shop for Black-owned brands and mingle over delicious bites and sips.

Ticketholders, stay tuned for this year’s speaker line-up. Past speakers include Oscar winner Regina King, Abbott Elementary creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson, and iconic filmmaker Spike Lee.

CultureTags Exclusive Collab

While at the function, look out for the exclusive new collab: the #CultureTags x CultureCon card game expansion pack. The #CultureTags card game captures “the culture” through everyday expressions condensed into bite-sized acronyms and abbreviations. Give hints to help the other players guess each phrase, like ISWIS (“I said what I said”), FIJ (“Fix it Jesus”) and SOOGFB (“Stay out of grown folks’ business”).

With the brand new “Per My Last Email” (PMLE) expansion pack, the game delves into the world of navigating corporate comms in the workplace (a very corporate way of saying “code-switching”). It is a lighthearted celebration of diverse cultural identities and linguistic expressions.

So grab your friends and coworkers—whoever is down—for the biggest creative homecoming yet. Discover the community you’ve been looking for. See you there.

CultureCon NYC is coming to Brooklyn on October 7 and 8. For tickets, visit theccnyc.com/culturecon.