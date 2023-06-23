MadameNoire Featured Video

CultureCon arrived in Los Angeles over the weekend for the event’s West Coast debut, and the vibes were right. Diverse creatives from a wide range of industries descended on this year’s first CultureCon LA for mindful mixing and mingling.

The highly-anticipated event featured engaging workshops, panels and immersive experiences featuring singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, three-time Emmy award winner Sterling K. Brown, comedian Jay Pharoah, songwriter and actress Coco Jones, and the cast of the horror comedy film The Blackening.

Change-makers gathered to celebrate the culture, community and creative pursuits at the Saturday event, which fell on Juneteenth weekend and Black Music Month. The day-long celebration delivered an expertly curated talent, workshops and atmosphere line-up.

Nestled in LA’s Arts District, the charming Rolling Greens on Mateo venue buzzed as attendees vibed over jerk chicken and sparkling libations. Skill-building workshops and panels led by industry experts and visionaries in the field discussed branding strategies, building community and the value of being your authentic self.

The CultureCon experience allows guests to broaden their networks and imagine new possibilities. Immersed in the positive energy of like-minded folks, conference attendees left feeling inspired, energized and empowered.

Founder Imani Ellis dreamed up CultureCon in her Harlem, New York apartment back in 2016 in a quest to create a dynamic space for diverse creatives to gather, learn and exchange ideas—now billed as a “creative homecoming.” Since the annual event’s inception, Ellis and her team at The Creative Collective NYC (TheCCNYC) have developed CultureCon into one of the most sought-after networking events for groundbreaking creatives of color. Past CultureCon events have featured author Elaine Welteroth and Golden Globe award winners Tracee Ellis Ross and Taraji P. Henson.

Next up is CultureCon NYC, the first two-day conference, which will take place on October 7-8. Yet another excellent feature is being debuted at this event—the Creative (AF) Careers job fair, where guests can engage with recruiters in real-time. Get ready. Tickets go live in July.