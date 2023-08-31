Tory Lanez’s Bail Hearing Is Reportedly Set For Sept. 5

A bail hearing has reportedly been set for Tory Lanez, just three weeks after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Aug. 29, legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff revealed the news of the Canadian rapper’s alleged hearing on X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

“Ask and ye shall receive: Tory Lanez’s lawyers appear to have filed a motion to bail him out of jail as he appeals his judgment and sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion,” Cuniff penned on Tuesday. “Hearing is Sept. 5.”

Although she did not have a copy of the docket entry, Cuniff claimed that the motion was filed on Aug. 28. According to the reporter, Lanez’s upcoming hearing will allegedly be presided over by Judge David Herriford, the same magistrate that sentenced him to 10 years in prison on Aug. 8.

“Regarding actual motion, DA’s office says they weren’t aware anything was filed and haven’t received anything yet, but “132 has been dark” which refers to Judge Herriford’s dept # and means he’s been out. But public docket entry is yesterday, hearing is scheduled for Tuesday,” Cuniff added in a follow-up tweet.

It’s unclear if the court will grant Tory Lanez’s bail, or if his appeal will be accepted for that matter.

The Canadian hip-hop star’s image has been tarnished ever since his shooting trial began. After he was charged with shooting Megan during their 2020 roadside dispute in the Hollywood Hills, the miniature rapper launched a social media smear campaign against the Texas native, defaming her in tweets and even his music. Incels and internet trolls rallied behind the Canadian star, disseminating misinformation about the case and creating more trauma for Megan to endure.

After news of his hefty prison sentence broke the internet, Tory posted a sappy open letter, attempting to maintain his innocence. While he took full “responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments” that he shared with the Texas femcee, the 31-year-old rhymer couldn’t muster up enough courage to apologize for his egregious crime.

“In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do,” Lanez penned in an Instagram post Aug. 10. “I’ve faced adversity my whole life, and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall, and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

During his sentence hearing on Aug. 8, Lanez begged Judge Herriford to reduce his time behind bars.

In court, the rapper claimed that Megan was his close “friend” and that he still “dearly” cared for the “WAP” artist. In a last-ditch attempt, supporters of the embattled star sent letters to Judge Herriford, hoping to shine a good light on the rapper. Notably, one inmate close to Lanez wrote that he was “remorseful” for his despicable violence. Inside the slammer, the jailer claimed that Lanez “talked in detail” about the shooting and “what he could have done” to prevent the incident from happening.” Still, Judge Herriford wasn’t buying it.

Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the pain and trauma she endured during the turbulent trial in an emotional written statement. “I have been tormented and terrorized in every degree by the defendant,” she wrote. “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.”

Lanez has a lot of repairs to make in court and in the court of public opinion if he wants a shot at freedom.

