After being slammed with a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez took to Instagram Aug. 10 to maintain his innocence and shed crocodile tears over the long-awaited verdict.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never let no jail time eliminate me,” the Daystar rapper penned. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence, and I always will.”

Lanez, 31, continued his sappy post stating that he took full “responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments” that he shared with Megan Thee Stallion. Still, he did not apologize for shooting the femcee in her foot during their 2020 roadside dispute.

“In no way, shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do,” the 5-foot-3 rhymer continued. “I’ve faced adversity my whole life, and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall, and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

The rapper concluded his corny letter, writing, “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do. To my family, friends and umbrellas, thank you for your continued support. See you soon.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Judge David Herriford handed down a 10-year prison sentence to Lanez on Aug. 8 after celebs, and a few of the rapper’s cellmates wrote letters to the court official requesting leniency on the rap star.

Lanez also begged the magistrate to give him a lighter sentence. In court, he claimed that Megan was his close “friend” and dared to say that he still “dearly” cared for the “WAP” rapper.

Notably, one inmate close to Lanez in the slammer wrote a letter to Judge Herriford noting how the rapper was “remorseful” for his despicable violence. The jailer claimed that Lanez “talked in detail” about the shooting and “what he could have done” to prevent the incident from happening, court reporter Meghann Cuniff revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s the closest we’ve ever come to Lanez saying he did,” Cuniff noted.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, lawyers for the Canadian artist pled for the judge to release the rapper due to his alcohol-use disorder and post-traumatic stress condition. His attorney, Jose Baez, argued that it would be safer for the disgraced hip-hop star to be placed on probation so that he could receive treatment at a substance abuse program, but Judge Herriford wasn’t buying it.

“Your client at no time indicates he actually shot the victim,” Herriford fired back, according to Cuniff’s blog Legal Affairs And Trials. “What is he alleging he did as a result of alcohol-use disorder if he didn’t do anything?” Herriford asked. “What did the doctor conclude he did as a result of alcohol use? It’s very unclear.”

Baez claimed that Lanez’s alcoholism fueled his “yelling” and the “argument that went back and forth in the car” on the night of the shooting.

Ultimately, Baez’s plea didn’t work.

After Lanez took to Instagram to absolve himself of the shooting, fans of Megan Thee Stallion washed and hung the rapper out to dry on X. Many were baffled as to why the “LUV” rhymer would continue to maintain his innocence even though all of the evidence in court found him guilty as hell.

