A Tory Lanez superfan went on a ballistic rant about Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah the Scientist outside the Canadian singer’s sentencing in Los Angeles Aug. 8.

A woman who repeatedly identified herself as Ashley Ramirez said she and Tory’s fans, known as the Umbrella Mob, hadn’t subjected Megan and Mariah to their true wrath. The unhinged fan verbally attacked the two female musicians and even threatened to physically assault them if and when she see them.

The superfan encouraged others to record her as she went on her rant and made her menacing warnings.

“I’m Ashley Ramirez. Nice to meet you. I will beat Mariah the Scientist’s ass for Tory Lanez! I know he’s a fucking man. That’s apart of the reason why he’s in the courtroom — but I’m a woman! I’ll beat the fuck out of Mariah the Scientist!” “Same thing with Megan Thee Stallion! I don’t give a fuck how tall she is. Alright? That’s how Tory Lanez fans feel about him! We’ll fucking go to war for him, period.”

Ashley harshly criticized Megan’s last album, Trumazine, which highlighted the rapper’s emotions following being shot in the foot by Tory back in 2020. The superfan referenced the project’s song “Anxiety” and threatened to give Megan something to be anxious about.

It’s unclear why Mariah caught so many strays in Ashley’s rageful rant considering that the “Spread Thin” singer previously defended Tory amid the latter’s legal battle with Megan.

Amid her outside-of-the-courtroom antics in support of Tory, Ashley blamed Megan for being why she had to call off work.

“I f**king hate Megan Thee Stallion and I’m always going to say it. Because if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have to be taking time of work, not making no f**king money, paying money for the [parking] meter…”

The crazed fan claimed to have seen Tory numerous times and met the Canadian musician’s family. She admitted, however, that she’s never had “a full conversation” with her idol.

“I’ve seen him about five times now. We’ve partied together…” she explained.

On Aug. 8, a Los Angeles judge sentenced Tory to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting Megan. The long-awaited ruling ended the tumultuous battle between him and the femcee since he injured her in July 2020.

A jury previously found Tory guilty of one count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

The nasty proceedings throughout the past three years, both in and out of the courtroom, came at a major expense. Megan has been open about how the misogynist, sexist and victim-blaming vitriol she’s received has severely impacted her mental health.

At the sentencing, the Houston native told the courtroom: “He not only shot me — he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul. He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media.”

