Women have been hurling their bras on stage at Drake ever since the rapper kicked off his U.S. tour in late July. But on Aug. 12, the Grammy Award-winner rhymer had to keep things a little “PG” at his show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for the sake of his son Adonis. The precious tot came to see his superstar poppa perform for the “first time ever” Drake revealed to his packed audience on Saturday.

“Look, to be honest with you. I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time. So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight,” the “Hotline Bling” artist said as the audience burst into a loud applause. “Y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night.” The hilarious moment was captured by a fan named @TheRealKDeuce on TikTok.

Stans of Champagne Papi weren’t too upset by the rapper’s request because the crowd got to see the star sing his R&B smash “Too Good” to his adorable son later on in the night. Concertgoers went wild as the Toronto native serenaded Adonis.

Bra-throwing has become popular on Drake’s current tour. The OVO label head was thrown for a loop during his show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn July 21 when a big-breasted fan threw a size 36G bra onstage.

“36G?” Drake said as he stared at the gigantic bra in awe. “Locate this woman immediately.”

The fan was later identified as Veronica Correia. On TikTok, the social media star posted a video July 22 that captured her hurling her big ass bra at Drake as he walked toward the stage.

The viral moment took the internet by storm. Even Playboy offered Correia a deal.

Correia’s busty moment of fame worked in her favor. On July 26, the TikTok star revealed that she was offered a deal by Playboy. “Having my father as a professional photographer, growing up, I had a love for being behind the camera. The flash, the lights and the posing instilled confidence in me at a young age I continued to carry with me,” she penned.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined seeing my photos on Playboy Centerfold! My goal for my journey on this platform is not only to continue what I love but to also instill that same confidence in other women! Especially mothers focusing on how beautiful we are despite our sizes and marks!” Correia added. “Thank you to everyone for the comments, likes, shares and especially follows! This is all a dream come true.”

Damn, what a come-up!

