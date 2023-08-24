MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper-turned-amateur boxer Blueface won’t be stepping in the ring to compete in his upcoming October match due to an alleged injury from a stabbing.

According to a surveillance video uploaded to his Instagram account Aug.23, Blueface, real name Johnathan Jamall Porter, was training at a boxing gym with his instructor when a stranger approached him in an aggressive manner with a huge dog. The Cali native and the suspect exchanged a few words right before Blueface hurled several punches at the unknown aggressor. Toward the end of the shocking clip, the suspect can be seen pulling out what appears to be a knife from his left pocket as he charges toward the rapper.

In the caption, the Zeus reality TV stars didn’t go into detail about the eye-brow-raising fight, but the rhymer claimed he sustained an “injury” from the alarming incident that wouldn’t be healed up in time for his upcoming match.

“I ducked none bro came with a dog [and] a knife at 10 a.m.,” he added. The rapper shared the same video on his Instagram Stories, where he alleged he was “stabbed” by the assailant. He also posted some grisly images of the alleged wound.

Blueface’s trainer reportedly witnessed the alleged stabbing.

Blueface’s boxing trainer David Kaminksy claimed that he witnessed the stabbing go down on Wednesday morning. Kaminsky told TMZ that he and Blueface were training at a gym in San Fernando Valley when the attacker came in threatening to “kill” the “Disrespectful” hitmaker. When an argument ensued between the suspect and the Crazy In Love star, the boxing instructor tried to cool things down between the two men, but that didn’t work.

Fed up with arguing, Blueface immediately threw the first punch, and that’s when the man pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the artist, Kaminsky said. The suspect and his Rottweiler fled the scene in a black Tesla Model S. Paramedics pulled up to the gym to evaluate Blueface’s injuries and determined that they were not life-threatening.



In October, Blueface was reportedly scheduled to take on TikTok star Salt Papi in the ring during the MF & DAZN X Series’ Prime Card event in Manchester, according to Sportskeeda. The highly anticipated boxing event will also feature Logan Paul, Dillon Danis and several other fighters. Now, it looks like that won’t be happening.

