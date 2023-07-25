MadameNoire Featured Video

LeBron James’ eldest child, Bronny James, is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest July 24.

“Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” said a spokesperson for the James family that informed TMZ. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement added.

Bronny had his medical emergency during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center. A 911 call was made from the 255,000 square-foot arena, where the school’s basketball and volleyball Trojans practice their sports.

The 18-year-old student-athlete fell unconscious during his cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital at around 9:26 a.m. by medics on a Code 3 level medical emergency.

LeBron praised his son in May when the young athlete committed to play basketball at USC this fall.

The Lakers player called his son’s decision day “one of the best days of my life” while he spoke with Spectrum SportsNet. The 38-year-old also explained that Bronny’s USC commitment was bigger than the teen following in his basketball-playing footsteps.

“First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I’m super proud of him, our family is proud of him,” said LeBron, who shares Bronny and another son with wife Savannah James. “For me personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college.”

“It’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he’s the first one to go college in my family,” the Lakers player emphasized. “Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey.”

We wish Bronny a full and speedy recovery on his road back to wellness. Read more about the star athlete below.

